Mercedes-Benz IT Hub is looking for skilled IT specialists in South Africa – How to apply

The Mercedes-Benz South Africa IT Hub is on a recruitment drive for skilled IT specialists.

It is looking for innovative individuals who share its passion for a digital future and encourages them to apply to be a part of Mercedes-Benz IT Hub team.

Mercedes-Benz’s South Africa IT Hub is home to a team of a growing team of IT specialists – including graduates and experts in data science, software development, solution architecture, and business analysis.

This team currently specialises in a comprehensive technology stack, including ReactJS, C#, JavaScript, TypeScript, MySQL, Kubernetes, Docker, Microsoft Visual Studio, Microsoft Azure, Python, and more.

To change the game, and to transform IT in manufacturing, Mercedes-Benz is now expanding its IT Hub team and looking to hire for the following roles:

Business Analysts

Testing Engineers

Solutions Architects

Full-stack software development

DevOps Engineers

Information Security Architects

This is a great opportunity for anyone in the IT industry to work with a leading international brand and receive excellent exposure to the automotive industry.

Why you should apply

The Mercedes-Benz IT Hub comprises a team of IT specialists with a single goal – to revolutionise the global concept of digitalisation.

It is looking for people who share this objective and have a passion for accelerating a shared future of mobility and IT.

By joining the Mercedes-Benz team, you will work alongside a diverse group of specialists working across a variety of solutions, such as application management, operational support, and solution development.

These specialists use cutting-edge technologies to create solutions that are used in Mercedes-Benz plants worldwide to improve efficiency, provide a better product, and streamline production flows.

Through various learning and development initiatives, Mercedes-Benz promotes a culture of lifelong learning to ensure every employee is empowered and stays up to date with the latest technology and skills.

We are on a transformation journey, to change the IT game in manufacturing.

About the Mercedes-Benz IT Hub

The Mercedes-Benz South Africa IT Hub was established at the company’s East London manufacturing plant in 2019 as an extension of the Mercedes-Benz Car operations division. The IT Hub has a footprint in East London and Pretoria.

Its establishment shows Mercedes-Benz’s commitment to digitalising its manufacturing operations and broadening its IT competence and production know-how.

The IT Hub provides Mercedes-Benz manufacturing plants worldwide with innovative IT applications across their production systems, supply chains, and maintenance services.

If you are a keen IT innovator, click here to apply to join the Mercedes-Benz IT Hub today.