HONOR 70 5G Surpasses its Rival with Outstanding Capabilities and Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode

Over the past decade, smartphones have developed into a vital part of our lives, providing entertainment, information, along with keeping us connected to the world.

We can play games, watch videos, socialize, shop online, or even book flights with just one tap. As smartphone adoption has advanced, so have user demands.

Tech brands have responded by introducing smartphones that address user’s requirements.

After successful launch of the iconic HONOR Magic4 Pro, the global technology leader, HONOR is back again with high-end device, HONOR 70 5G.

The newly launched smartphone has exceeded the expectation and surpassed its rivals by multiple points setting it apart from all other smartphones in the market.

In addition to this it also comes with Google Mobile Services so users will not miss out on the latest and most popular apps.

Industry’s First Solo Cut Vlog Mode for Remarkable Vlogging Experience

HONOR 70 5G introduces the first-ever Solo Cut Vlog Mode feature which was not seen in any other device, allowing users to spotlight a specific person in group video.

Packed with the industry’s first Solo Cut Mode for vlogging, the HONOR 70 5G brings exceptional videography innovations to empower everyone to fulfil their creative vlogging aspirations.

Solo Cut Vlog Mode allows multiple videos to be produced simultaneously, including a dedicated video of the subject being spotlighted alongside the original video featuring all subjects, ideal for content creators who want to make one person the hero of their story.

Supported by the intelligent Person Autofocus Tracking Technology, this pioneering feature enables users to put the spotlight on a specific person in a group video.

Even when the subject is out of the frame, with Person Re-Identification Technology, it can automatically return when it is back, taking creative vlogging to a whole new level.

The HONOR 70 5G takes professional vlogs to a whole new level.

With Simple Control, users can create killer vlogs in both horizontal and vertical perspectives and adjust the distances from Wide-1x-2x zoom to suit the videographers needs.

Ultra-Clear Images with SONY IMX800 Camera Sensor

Delivering a best-in-class photography experience, the HONOR 70 5G comes with an outstanding Dual Main Camera featuring industry-leading Computational Photography powered by AI and HONOR’s proprietary imaging solution, HONOR Image Engine, delivering stunning, high-definition images and footage in a unique and consistent style.

The 54MP SONY IMX800 Video Main Camera is supported by the industry-first 1/1.49-inch SONY IMX800 image sensor, a 55% increase in the sensor area compared to the iPhone 13’s main camera sensor.

Being the world’s first mid-range smartphone to adopt the flagship 1/1.49-inch SONY IMX800 Sensor, it’s perfect for users who demand innovative technology to help support their creative ambitions.

50MP Ultrawide & Macro Camera for Fascinating Landscapes and Close-Ups

Equipped with a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro Camera – the highest achieved compared to other devices within the same category – with f/2.2 aperture, the HONOR 70 5G enables users to capture wider angles or close-ups with exceptional image quality.

On the front, the HONOR 70 5G is equipped with a 32MP Super Clear Selfie Camera, allowing users to capture gorgeous selfies with super clear details.

Blazing Fast Charging Speeds with 66W HONOR SuperCharge

Packed with a self-developed single-cell dual-loop battery design, the HONOR 70 5G brings users a thin body size and low power loss.

The HONOR 70 5G delivers a fast-charging experience with the 66W HONOR Wired SuperCharge technology, users can juice up HONOR 70 5G to 60% from 3% in just 20 minutes using the included charger, ensuring users can rapidly power up their device.

This makes it vastly more desirable than other competitors’ devices which feature lower charging capabilities.

Stunning Display for an Immersive Viewing Experience

Fusing aesthetics and technology, the HONOR 70 5G features a symmetrical super dual-curved design for an incredibly comfortable and balanced grip.

Delivering an immersive entertainment experience, the HONOR 70 5G comes with a 6.67-inch OLED 58o Curved Punch Display, which supports 1.07 billion colors, 100% DCI-P3 and HDR 10+, bringing users vivid colors in sharp and crisp details.

Delivering unparalleled visuals, the HONOR 70 5G comes with a 6.67-inch OLED 58o Curved Display and 1.51mm​ ultra-slim bezels on both left and right frames, bringing users an exceptional screen-to-body ratio of 93.27%, higher than any of the other popular smartphones on the market today.

Stylish Shining Effect Inspired by Diamonds

Inspired by crystal glass and the light rays of diamonds, the HONOR 70 5G takes smartphone aesthetics to a whole new level.

Designed with advanced coating technologies to deliver a premium look and feel, as angle of the light changes across the back panel, the HONOR 70 5G dazzles like a diamond, reflecting the subtle interplay of light and shadows.

The HONOR 70 5G has been designed with a front-rear symmetrical dual-curved design, coming in at just 7.91mm thin and weighing just 178g, bringing users a slim, light and compact device that is easy to hold and can easily slip into pockets and small bags.

All these features taken together uniquely positions the new HONOR 70 5G smartphone as the optimum solution for everyone.

HONOR 70 5G + (Redcore 1 GB) – is available now on sale. You can get it from Vodacom at the price of R749 with 24 months of installments, or at R579 with 36 months of installments.

Available in premium colors Crystal Silver and Midnight Black. With the purchase consumers also get a chance to get R500 accessory voucher.

The device is also available through MTN in the hero color the Crystal Silver and comes with Mega Talk/Gigs XS at a price of R799 with 24 months of installments, or R549 with 36 months of installments.

Through MTN consumers can also avail 2000mAh power bank as a gift. Both versions come with Google Mobile Services.

You can learn more about the HONOR 70 5G here.