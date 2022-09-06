Axxess launches 5G – it’s time to level UP your home and business

South Africa’s favourite ISP is shaking up the broadband industry with their new Axxess 5G service that has speeds of up to 500Mbps for both Home and Business connectivity.

Axxess 5G is the latest cutting-edge technology, suitable as a Fibre alternative in the Home, an option for a primary business connection or as a business backup solution.

Order your Axxess 5G package today and save time by benefitting from the Axxess 3-day promise, you’ll get your SIM and router delivered within three days or you’ll receive R300 credit to your Axxess account.

Get an easy and instant connection with Axxess 5G that you can simply plug and play for your Home or Business and avoid the trenching process so there’ll be no need to dig up your sidewalk or driveaway to lay cables.

Axxess 5G, your Home and Business connectivity solution

Your Home turns into an Axxess 5G hub with all your smart devices connected while offering limitless capacity for the entire family.

Improve Business efficiency and productivity with Axxess 5G which has the capability of being your primary Internet connection.

If you have a primary Internet connection, Axxess 5G is your go-to backup that acts as a failover, so you don’t need to fuss when you experience Internet downtime.

Your connectivity experience, levelled up

Immerse yourself with an Internet experience that connects you seamlessly every time.

Whether it’s gaming, streaming, or whatever captivates you, with Axxess 5G you have a low latency service that levels up your experience with blazing fast connection speeds and reliable Internet – enjoy the convenience of a more stable connection.

Join the Axxess Business Partner program today

Grow your business and increase your market share by becoming an Axxess Business Partner.

Start your journey to a rewarding partnership giving you the opportunity to increase profitability.

Business Partners benefit from the convenience of no contracts, and you’ll have full control of your timeframes, so you decide how and when your clients receive their service.

You’ll receive all the benefits of wholesale pricing without the red tape.

Unleash True 5G with packages to satisfy all your needs

Whether you’re new to 5G or already have a 5G-compatible router, there’s a deal available for you at Axxess.

You have options with three exciting 5G packages to choose from, there’s the 5G Pro, the 5G Pro+ and the 5G Ultra with prices starting from only R759p/m.

And for a limited time only, you can get the top-rated ZTE MC801A 5G router for a special launch price of R1,999 – but only while stocks last.

Make a significant impact on how you live, work, and play today with Axxess 5G and Level Up your Home and Business connectivity.

Take your gaming, entertainment, and productivity to the next-level – the possibilities are virtually limitless.