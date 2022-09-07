Great deals on MSI laptops for Vodacom Fibre users

MSI has partnered with Vodacom Fibre to run a special on two of its most popular laptops.

This deal allows both new and returning Vodacom Fibre customers to add an MSI notebook to their fibre package at a hugely reduced price.

By taking advantage of this deal, you will immediately get access to a great laptop without having to pay a large upfront fee.

The laptops on offer are the MSI GF63 Thin gaming laptop and the MSI Modern 14 B11 business laptop.

MSI GF63 Thin – R599pm x 36 months

The MSI GF63 Thin is ideal for gaming as it can run today’s most popular titles with ease.

It features a powerful 11th-generation Intel Core i7 processor and a GeForce GTX 1650 GPU, while its built-in NVMe SSD will provide faster loading times.

Its thin size also makes it highly portable, which is ideal if you enjoy gaming on the go.

At the time of writing this article, the GF63 would cost R819pm on a 36-month contract – but if you’re a Vodacom Fibre subscriber, you can add this laptop to your existing package for just R599pm x 36 months.

MSI GF63 Thin CPU 11th Gen. Intel Core i7 Processor Graphics Card NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Laptop GPU, 4GB GDDR6 RAM 8GB DDR4 3200MHZ (1X 8GB) Storage 512GB NVMe SSD Display 15.6-inch FHD IPS Display Operating System Windows 11 Home

MSI Modern 14 B11 – R299pm x 36 months

The MSI Modern 14 B11 is a powerful and reliable business laptop that will help you perform all your daily work tasks.

It boasts an elegant aesthetic which makes it ideal for use in meetings and office situations, and also offers great functionality for home use – such as watching videos and surfing the Internet.

At the time of writing this article, the Modern 14 B11 would sell for R549 on a 36-month contract – however, thanks to the Vodacom Fibre special, you can get it for R299pm x 36 months.

MSI Modern 14 B11 CPU 11th Gen. Intel Core i3 Processor Graphics Card Intel UHD Graphics RAM 8GB DDR4 3200MHZ (1 X 8GB) Storage 256GB NVMe SSD Display 14-inch FHD IPS Display Operating System Windows 11 Home

How to sign up

To benefit from this excellent deal, simply call 082 1904 and request to sign up for one of the Vodacom deals.

Alternatively, you can visit the Vodacom website and scroll down to the “Call me with the latest Fibre deals” contact form.

After you’ve submitted the form, a Vodacom sales representative will contact you with further details.

Below you can see the form and its sections.

If you’re in the market for a new laptop, now is the best time to get your hands on a great MSI notebook with Vodacom Fibre.