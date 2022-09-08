HONOR 70 5G Features an Exceptional Camera for Elevated Vlogging Experience

In today’s era, just taking a picture and posting it on social networks seems to be a thing of the past.

Now, more and more people are shooting, editing, and sharing video content online and on social media using their smartphones. Choosing camera setup that keeps up with your creativity is the key.

Uplifting the quality of your content through great gadget is a fantastic way to make it go viral, and since online platforms are full of creators of every sort, being seen has never been more important.

Short form videos have rapidly increase in popularity in recent years with millions of people willing to vlog their travel, lifestyle, and hobbies.

Despite the tremendous booming in vlogging and short videos content creation, many users are put off by the difficulty in creating compelling videos, the need for expensive camera equipment as well as limitations in editing software.

That is no longer the case with the new HONOR 70 smartphone, which provides a one-take 5G vlogging experience.

The new smartphone was carefully designed to craft the go-to vlogging companion with an easy-to-use interface, advanced hardware and software.

Keeping that in mind, and with the aim to inspire content creators to unleash their creativity and offer them more convenience while shooting their vlogs.

HONOR introduces The Best Vlog Phone “HONOR 70”.

Packed with Solo Cut Vlog Mode, the industry’s first Solo Cut Vlog Mode for vlogging, the HONOR 70 brings exceptional videography innovations to empower everyone to fulfil their creative vlogging aspirations.

Solo Cut Vlog Mode enables users to produce portrait vlogs that spotlight a specific person in group video using an AI Person Centering Algorithm.

Solo Cut Vlog Mode allows multiple videos to be produced simultaneously, including a dedicated video of the subject being spotlighted alongside the original video featuring all subjects, ideal for content creators who want to make one person the hero of their story.

With Seamless Focus Switch, users can also change the focus of the video to spotlight a different subject at the tap of a finger.

With HONOR’s Person Re-Identification technology, the spotlight on a specific person will automatically return, even if the subject being spotlighted leaves the frame while recording.

Addressing the demand for creating engaging videos in different formats, users can easily produce vlogs in horizontal and vertical perspectives and adjust the distance from Wide-1x-2x zoom.

The HONOR 70 supports facial recognition and is capable of identifying up to 5 people in the video.

Delivering a best-in-class photography experience, the HONOR 70 comes with an outstanding Dual Main Camera featuring industry-leading Computational Photography powered by AI and HONOR’s proprietary imaging solution, HONOR Image Engine, delivering stunning, high-definition images and footage in a unique and consistent style.

The Dual Main Camera features a 54MP SONY IMX800 Super Sensing Main Camera with f/1.9 aperture and debuts the world’s first flagship 1/1.49-inch SONY IMX800 Sensor, improving image performance and enabling users to capture more light for brighter and more detailed pictures.

Equipped with a 50MP Ultra-Wide & Macro Camera with f/2.2 aperture, the HONOR 70 enables users to capture wider angles or close-ups with exceptional image quality.

On the front, the HONOR 70 is equipped with a 32MP Super Clear Selfie Camera, allowing users to capture gorgeous selfies with super clear details.

The HONOR 70 supports multi-video recording including several modes like Front to Rear Seamless Recording, Dual View Recording, Picture in Picture and Fast-Slow-Motion Recording.

In just one take, users can use the front and rear camera at the same time or choose from these modes to make their vlogging experience fun, exciting and engaging.

Price and availability

HONOR 70 5G + (Redcore 1 GB) – is available now on sale. You can get it from Vodacom at the price of R749 with 24 months of installments, or at R579 with 36 months of installments.

Available in premium colors Crystal Silver and Midnight Black. With the purchase consumers also get a chance to get R500 accessory voucher.

The device is also available through MTN in the hero color the Crystal Silver and comes with Mega Talk/Gigs XS at a price of R799 with 24 months of installments, or R549 with 36 months of installments.

Through MTN consumers can also avail 20000mAh power bank as a gift. Both versions come with Google Mobile Services.

You can learn more about the HONOR 70 5G here.