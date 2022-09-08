Respond to evolving business challenges – get Microsoft Power Platform certified

Drive innovation, support development, and rapidly respond to evolving business challenges with a certification in Microsoft Power Platform.

Mecer Inter-Ed boasts the full range of Power Platform certification courses to help you at every stage of your learning journey and career.

The Power Platform empowers your employees to build custom apps, automate workflows, and analyse data regardless of technical expertise.

It gives them the training they need to advance your organisation with innovative, future-proof solutions in an evolving business environment.

Below, we highlight four of the essential Microsoft Power Platform courses Mecer Inter-Ed offers.

Power Platform Fundamentals

Power Platform Fundamentals is for people who want to improve productivity by automating business processes and producing business insights.

It allows them to create simple Power Apps, connect data with Microsoft Dataverse, build Power BI dashboards, automate processes with Power Automate, and build chatbots with Power Virtual Agents.

The Power Platform Fundamentals course has no prerequisites and is the best place to begin your Power Platform journey.

Power Platform App Maker Associate

The Power Platform App Maker course is for self-directed and solution-focused workers that regularly use the Microsoft Power Platform to solve business problems.

It is also for business professionals with deep expertise in their solution domain who want to build their Microsoft Power Platform skills to develop solutions that simplify, automate, and transforms tasks for their teams.

Power Platform Functional Consultant Associate

The Power Platform Functional Consultant course is for functional consultants, data analysts, and developers looking to hone their consulting and configuration skills, as well as solution architects looking to get certified.

This certification helps to enhance your career and make you a key team member while showing that you are qualified to build and implement solutions that use Power Apps, Power BI, and Power Virtual agents.

Candidates will work with an organisation’s stakeholders and subject matter experts to implement Microsoft Power Platform solutions.

Power BI Data Analyst Associate

The Power BI Data Analyst course is ideal for people who want to analyse data and use Power BI to discover and unlock data insights.

With a certification in this course, employees can help their organisations by generating easy-to-understand data visualisations to drive success.

Ready to become certified in Microsoft Power Platform?

Other Microsoft Power Platform courses offered by Mecer Inter-Ed include Microsoft Power Platform Developer, Microsoft Power Automate RPA Developer, and Microsoft Power Platform Solution Architect.

Here’s what students are saying about Mecer Inter-Ed’s Microsoft courses:

“Absolute GEM of a trainer, he is by far the best instructor I have come across. His knowledge, manner of presenting and navigating through the course and labs is exceptional.”

“Our instructor was an excellent teacher. He does not rush any topics. He makes sure we understand things clearly before moving forward.”

“Our instructor is a subject matter expert and knows his stuff. He taught at a good pace, was punctual and responded to questions very well. The coursework was very relevant as it used real-life examples. In addition, he provided things to watch out for in when implementing certain configurations. My overall experience was great.”

Mecer Inter-Ed can assist you in taking the next step towards your future success by training you on the latest Microsoft technologies.

Click here to learn more about Mecer Inter-Ed’s Power Platform certifications.