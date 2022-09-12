How to reach 200,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and investors

Daily Investor is South Africa’s premier investment news and analysis platform.

It is read by over 200,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and investors – providing the country’s investment community with the latest news, investing insights, and financial data.

This is complemented by fresh perspectives on large, medium, and small-cap companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) – along with coverage of international stocks and insights into macroeconomic events which influence the markets.

Daily Investor also runs regular features on its site, including stock picks from experts and performance tracking of prominent analysts and investors.

The result is that Daily Investor influences the decisions, and portfolios, of the country’s fund managers, analysts, and investors.

Reach investors

Daily Investor is the best place to reach South Africa’s investment community.

Its impressive monthly reach includes:

223,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and retail investors.

South African fund managers, analysts, and retail investors. Over 12,000 of these investors have signed up for the Daily Investor newsletter.

of these investors have signed up for the Daily Investor newsletter. Over 7,500 South African investors have created personal accounts on Daily Investor.

Commercial partnerships and advertising packages are available to companies which need to reach this powerful audience.

To find out more about advertising on Daily Investor – click here.