Investment infrastructure redefined

Rhea Infras was registered in 2019 with the goal to serve the fibre market with turnkey solutions.

Rhea partnered with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and delivered a series of projects to the Fibre to the home (FTTH) network owners.

In November 2021, Rhea provided the portfolio of assets that enabled Gaia Fibonacci Fibre Fund to list its Fibre REIT on the Cape Town Stock Exchange.

During the course of 2021, Rhea Infras acquired a minority stake in Linteg Fibre to expand the operations and maintenance division of the business.

The business went from strength to strength and raised venture capital to expand its operations in South Africa.

The initial fundraising empowered the business to build, operate and transfer projects to the value of circa R273 million as of August 2022 to the Gaia Fibonacci Fibre Reit.

Rhea Infras has entered into its second capital raise and aims to conclude the raising by end of October 2022.

The second capital raise will align the business with its budgets to conclude 2 billion rand of fibre network builds by the end of December 2023.

Rhea Infras, with its partners, will continue to focus on building, operating and transferring infrastructure in the telecommunication industry with expansion plans in data centres.

The business will also undergo a series of acquisitions to reach the necessary scale to support the growth rate.

More about Rhea Infras:

Rhea Infras is an infrastructure development company focusing on the management and maintenance of infrastructure assets, thereby forming the golden thread between investment infrastructure and service providers.

Our main focus is to add value to these assets by expanding our product portfolio and the scope of our business to ensure monetary benefit to our investors and partners.

Rhea Infras, in partnership with the REIT, provides a tax-efficient structure which allows investors to get access to inflation-linked returns due to the exposure to exclusive assets.

With Rhea Infras’ roots firmly nestled in South Africa, they attribute great value to community empowerment.

Click here to read more about Rhea Infras

They believe in providing more than infrastructure, they provide opportunities to uplift the communities within which they operate.

Rhea Infras can be contacted via email at [email protected] or visit their website at rheainfras.co.za. Follow Rhea Infras on LinkedIn.