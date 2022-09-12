Aruba scoops three awards in CRN ARC awards

Aruba (an HPE company), for its third win in this year’s CRN Annual Report Card (ARC), came out on top in this technology category, with an overall score of 86.2 for Aruba Instant On.

For the 37th year, CRN offered solution providers in North America the opportunity to grade the performance of their IT vendor partners with the CRN Annual Report Card.

The awards cover 25 technology categories based on their performance in product innovation, support, partnership, and managed and cloud services

Across all criteria categories Aruba received top scores of 93.0 in product innovation, 84.0 for support, 86.0 in partnership, and 80.7 for managed and cloud services.

According to Warren Gordon, ARUBA/HPE Business Unit Manager at Duxbury Networking (local distributors of ARUBA/HPE technology), “With the Aruba Instant On portfolio of access points; switches; controllers and gateways; SOHO and enterprise companies get a combination of world-class performance, network security, simple setup, and management software to meet their needs.”

“The premium Aruba hardware and software is scalable, cost-effective, and supports the growth of emerging apps and IoT, while delivering the best user and IT experience possible.”

For more information contact Duxbury Networking, +27 (0) 11 351 9800, [email protected], www.duxbury.co.za.