Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 – Now available

Two genre-bending powerhouses and the newest in Samsung Foldable devices, the Galaxy Z Flip4 and Z Fold4 are pushing the boundaries of smartphone possibilities.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is an amazing tool for self-expression and the incredible Z Fold4 comes with a larger, more immersive display that can unfold optimised mobile experiences and PC-like multi-tasking capabilities.

The Galaxy Z Flip4 is flipping the script on mobile experiences, packing more of what makes foldables great into a compact clamshell design to offer the most unique device experiences yet.

Allowing you to set up shots at any angle, the Z Flip4’s FlexCam lets you live and create truly hands-free.

You can also harness Quick Shot to capture moments and selfies without opening your phone — or start a video on Quick Shot and transition to FlexCam without interruption.

The Z Flip4’s upgraded cameras and a brighter sensor bring every scene to life in crisp colour, whenever and wherever moments happen.

Customisation on the Z Flip4 is unlike that of any other device, offering Cover Screen designs and functions that pair across your devices.

The redesign of the Z Flip4 also gives you a more comfortable grip on your smartphone, with the edgier slimmer hinge and straightened edges offering a refined look and feel that matches seamlessly with its four iconic shade options — Graphite, Pink Gold, Blue and the signature Bora Purple.

The Galaxy Z Fold4 – on the other hand – is a stunningly large 7.6-inch Dynamic AMOLED display that opens up the space you need to multi-task like a pro, with Apps optimised for the large-screen experience in order to help you unleash increased functionality anywhere you go.

Furthermore, the intuitive new Taskbar gives you access to your favourite Apps with just a swipe, providing you with smarter ways to multi-task whether you’re switching full-screen Apps through App Pair or viewing multiple windows at once.

When it is time for fun, the Z Fold4’s vivid, edge-to-edge screen with minimised bezels and a camera hidden under the display provides you with distraction-free viewing of your favourite movies and games — bright enough for outdoor use even on sunny days.

Miraculously, despite rising inflation and other market pressures that currently prevail, the price of these units has been kept the same as their preceding models; that is R21 999 for the Flip4 and R37 999 for the Fold4.

Both devices will also be accessible on 24-or-36 months’ contracts from network operators.

Customers who have already pre-ordered either the Flip4 or Fold4 will get the newly launched Galaxy Watch5 for only R29 pm.

With the Samsung Trade-In programme, customers can get up to R10 000 off their new Flip4 or Fold4 or up to R400 off their contracts and one-year free Samsung Care+ screen protection valued at R1 999.

A whole new Galaxy of exciting options is unfolding right before you, and it has all gone live at Samsung stores and all participating retailers nationwide.

To learn more about Samsung’s most powerful smartphones yet: The Z Fold4: a true multi-tasking powerhouse and the Z Flip4: the ultimate tool for self-expression – check out the two infographics below: