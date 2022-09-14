Huawei Points now available from the Carry1st Shop in South Africa

Huawei is excited to announce the availability of Huawei Points from digital goods retailer Carry1st Shop in South Africa.

This is a first in the country and allows Carry1st customers to purchase Huawei Points using over 90 payment methods at a discounted rate.

Huawei Points are a virtual currency sold and managed by Huawei that can be used for in-app purchases when using applications such as Huawei Mobile Cloud, AppGallery, Huawei Video, Huawei Music, and Huawei Themes.

You can also use Huawei Points to make in-game purchases for your favourite titles on Huawei Game Centre – including Free Fire, PUBG Mobile, Gardenscapes, Fishdom, and Angry Birds 2.

It is easy and simple to claim your points – here’s how it works:

On your Huawei device, go to Settings Go to the Account Centre and log in with your Huawei ID Tap Payment and purchases Tap Huawei Points Select “Claim”

If you want to check how many Huawei Points you have, all you need to do is navigate to the wallet app, tap on the bottom of the coin, go to Coin Centre, and you will be able to see how many Huawei Points you have earned and spent.

About the Carry1st Shop

Carry1st is Africa’s number one mobile games publisher, and its Carry1st Shop has made digital goods accessible across Africa.

It offers digital vouchers for the world’s most popular mobile apps, lifestyle, entertainment and gaming content.

You can also find access to utility products such as prepaid airtime and electricity vouchers through the platform – and all of transactions can be done using over 90 different payment methods.

This is because Carry1st has partnered with leading fintech companies like Paystack and Safaricom to offer the best payment methods across Africa.

Payment options on the Carry1st Shop include support for crypto payments, as well as the likes of Chipper Cash and Ozow.

Get 10% off on Huawei Points

The launch partnership between Huawei and Carry1st brings Huawei users great savings.

For the month of September, users can get up to R120 or 10% off when purchasing a Huawei Points gift card on the Carry1st Shop.

Click here to find out more about Huawei Points.

Click here to visit the Carry1st shop.