Honor 70 unboxing – the ultimate smartphone for vlogging and photography

Honor recently gave MyBroadband the chance to review its impressive flagship Honor 70 smartphone.

The model we received was in Crystal Silver, and there is also a Midnight Black version available in South Africa.

This smartphone features a sleek, stylish finish with a bezel-less design that ensures it stands out as a premium device.

It also boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ dual curved screen with a DCI-P3 100% Wide Colour Gamut and a 120Hz refresh rate.

Performance and camera

The Honor 70 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus octacore processor, an Adreno 642L GPU, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage.

These impressive capabilities are powered by a 4,800mAh battery that supports 66W supercharge.

The most notable feature of the Honor 70 is its photographic features, as it is the first smartphone to use the Sony IMX800 image sensor.

It is also a vlogging powerhouse and offers an extensive range of features that will ensure you only post the best quality videos.

Watch our unboxing video below to learn more about this excellent smartphone.