Convenience as a service in 2022: Logicalis launches Integrated Data Services

Logicalis, a global IT solutions and managed service provider, has partnered with Hitachi Vantara to deliver Integrated Data Services, which enables businesses of all sizes to select IT services that drive growth, solve challenges and achieve business outcomes, without the associated capex outlay and management complexity.

“Companies operating in today’s competitive business environment need to be able to respond to opportunities in the market, challenges from competitors, and changing customer needs. “

“To do so, their IT infrastructure has to be flexible enough to quickly scale in order to address the evolving needs of the business in terms of new software solutions, to kick off new projects, adopt new applications to empower their hybrid workforce, address cybersecurity and POPIA related issues for example.”

“As an Elite Reseller Partner of Hitachi Vantara, Logicalis SA has built a number of solutions including this latest Integrated Data Services offering to help customers capitalise on market opportunities and address challenges,” says Morné Laubscher, CTO at Logicalis South Africa.

“Start-ups and SMEs will not have access to the funds to purchase this kind of infrastructure outright for the long term, while big corporates more and more do not want to spend the money and time or deal with the complexity involved in buying, maintaining, servicing and managing the on-premise, physical IT infrastructure of this scale,” he added.

The Integrated Data Storage Service is designed to support rapid deployment, enabling organisations to access infrastructure services quickly and reduce time and cost in complex procurement cycles.

Amongst other services it offers data storage that provides a platform to store your data in a secure manner with options for performance and capacity to meet most application use cases, as well as data protection which sees customers obtaining access to a platform to manage back up activity and restore files based upon defined policies.

In addition, there is data governance allowing customers to manage data assets within the organisation and address the regulatory requirements on data asset deployment, while data recovery enables businesses to access and use IT infrastructure following a disaster.

“The Logicalis Integrated Data Services solution leverages Hitachi technology and services to provide industry leading performance, scalability and security delivering the flexibility to operate across environments with consistency and centralised command and control.”

“Customers will be able to build secure, modern and bespoke solutions that deliver immediate value and an agile foundation that will allow their people, processes and wider business to thrive within a world of constant change,” says Dennis Naidoo as GM and sales director of Hitachi Vantara South Africa.

