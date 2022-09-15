Kloppers 55th birthday sale – Great deals on TVs, cameras, washing machines, and more

South African retailer Kloppers is running a huge range of special deals in celebration of its 55th birthday.

The specials will run from 15 September – 3 October 2022, while stocks last, and deals are available both online and from its Bloemfontein, Gqeberha, George and Knysna stores.

The Kloppers 55th birthday sale will provide big discounts on various technology and home appliances.

For example, you can get a Defy 13-plate dishwasher for R4,199 – and you’ll never have to wash dishes by hand again.

If you want to upgrade your viewing experience, you can get a Samsung 50-inch UHD 4K LED TV for the low price of just R7,299.

Our favourite deals from the Kloppers 55-year birthday sale are listed below.

Defy 13-Plate Dishwasher – R4,199

Samsung 50-inch UHD 4K LED TV – R7,299

LG 55-inch 4K OLED UHD Smart TV – R16,999

Canon EOS 2000D DSLR with 18-55mm Lens, Shoulder Pack, and SD Card – R7,999

DeLonghi Icona Capitals 4-slice Toaster – R2,649

Bosch 10kg Front-Loading Washing Machine – R8,999

Canon Pixma 4-In-1 Multifunctional Printer – R799

Garmin Drivesmart 66 6-inch GPS – R3,249

Click here to view the great Kloppers 55-year birthday sale deals.