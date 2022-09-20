South Africans want to switch to Afrihost – Survey

South Africans who are happy with their existing ISP are most likely to be Afrihost subscribers – while those who are looking to switch from their current ISP are looking to move to Afrihost.

These are two of the key findings of MyBroadband’s 2022 Readership Survey.

The MyBroadband Readership Survey was conducted in August 2022 and completed by 1,869 MyBroadband readers.

94% of these readers are purchasing decision makers or influencers in their households, so this survey provides excellent insight into the minds of South African consumers.

Which ISP do South Africans use?

The ISP section of the survey found that Afrihost is the most widely used ISP within MyBroadband readers’ homes.

It is closely followed by Telkom, while Rain took the third spot.

Other popular Internet providers included Vodacom, MWEB, Vox, Cool Ideas, and MTN.

The graphic below shows the results of the question: Which ISP do you use for your primary Internet connection at home?

Are you thinking of moving to another ISP?

Readers were also asked if they were considering moving to another ISP, with 26% stating they are considering a move to a new provider.

The graphic below shows the results of the question: Are you thinking of moving to another ISP?

Which ISP are you thinking of moving to?

Those who indicated they are considering a move were asked which ISP they are thinking of moving to.

The results showed that most respondents are considering moving to Afrihost – which took top spot by a significant margin.

Cool Ideas, Rain, Vodacom, Telkom, and MTN were also popular options.

The graphic below shows which ISPs these readers are thinking of moving to.

