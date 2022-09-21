Axxess – your one-stop shop for everything Internet

With so many Internet Service Providers in South Africa, Axxess is the one ISP you can count on to provide you with a wide variety of choices for connecting to the Internet.

Axxess boasts 25 years of credible industry knowledge and this ensures you will get an excellent internet service.

To decide which Internet option is best for you, it’s important to consider what you’ll be using your connection for and what you, your business or your family need to get from the experience.

With Axxess, you have the best options available in the marketplace and the expertise to guide you to make the right choice through our multiple partners and networks.

Whether it’s Fibre, LTE or 5G, you’ll be well connected, and Axxess’ straightforward pricing options make it easy on your budget.

Significant growth for Fibre

Axxess Uncapped Fibre is unshaped, unthrottled, and has no thresholds – ensuring you get ultra-fast and undiluted Internet.

The stress of data consumption is alleviated as all of Axxess’ fibre services are uncapped, and you have the freedom to change your mind as there are no lengthy contract tie-ins.

Axxess is partnered with 23 Fibre Network Owners (FNO) and this means you’ll be covered by the most reputable operators, anchored by our trusted stable network.

Fibre is the best and most stable way to connect to the Internet, and you can get Uncapped Fibre from Axxess starting from only R295p/m, and this comes with free installation, free connection, and a free router.

Axxess was also recently acknowledged by My Broadband as one of the top service providers for Fibre in South Africa based on customer experience and excellent services.

Axxess 5G

Axxess 5G is the ISP’s latest Internet service and it offers high speeds of up to 500Mbps for both business and home connectivity.

Axxess 5G will set your business up for success – you can’t afford to be slow in this fast-paced, online world.

You will get high speeds and low latency that will help you blaze through everyday tasks with ease.

Speaking of ease, Axxess 5G provides an easy and instant Internet solution with no messy trenching nor long-winded contracts, getting you connected quickly and easily.

Axxess 5G is also a great option as a back-up or fail-over for your existing fibre connection so you don’t need to fuss when you experience Internet downtime.

Alternatively, you can choose to run all the essential parts of your business using your primary connection, while all the non-essentials like browsing can use Axxess 5G.

Value for money

There are three exciting 5G packages available from Axxess – 5G Pro, 5G Pro+ and 5G Ultra – with prices starting from only R759p/m.

For a limited time only, you can get the top-rated ZTE MC801A 5G router for a special launch price of R1,999.

Take LTE Internet wherever you go this summer

Summer is coming, and you’ll need the flexibility to do it all.

Whether you’re at home, on holiday or managing your business remotely, staying connected is essential.

Axxess offers superior packages on two of South Africa’s most trusted and reliable LTE networks – Telkom LTE and MTN Fixed LTE – so that you and your family can remain connected wherever you go.

This is useful because the ongoing instability of the national power supply has become a daily challenge affecting home and business life.

You can use your LTE service as a backup to your primary connection so you don’t have to fuss when the power’s out.

Affordability and Agility

LTE pricing depends on whether you get a Capped or Uncapped deal.

You can get a Capped Telkom LTE service from only R159p/m, and an Uncapped Telkom LTE service from only R299p/m.

You can also pick up a discounted router from only R499.

Axxess also offers astounding Capped MTN LTE deals starting from only R199p/m, and Uncapped MTN LTE starting at R299p/m, with a discounted ZTE router being available as part of your purchase.