Beat load-shedding with the Lalela laptop power bank

The Lalela GW17500C universal laptop power bank is the ultimate solution to keep your laptop charged during load-shedding.

This laptop power bank is made by Lalela, a proudly South African brand that supplies premium power solutions to South African businesses and individuals.

Lalela is 51% black female owned and was founded by Gidon Kruger and Nieshell Watson to help South Africans deal with load-shedding.

Its products are designed to help you keep your devices powered when working on the go.

GW17500C laptop power bank

If you’ve ever forgotten to charge your laptop ahead of load-shedding, the Lalela GW17500C will ensure you never have to worry about going offline.

The NRCS-approved power bank boasts a huge capacity of 64,750mWh and uses a high-quality lithium-ion battery to store its charge.

The result is it can power your laptop for approximately two and a half hours – more than enough to beat almost any load-shedding schedule.

What’s more, the GW17500C supports pass-through charging – letting you charge the power bank at the same time that it is charging your laptop.

You can therefore leave it plugged in at all times and not have to worry about overcharging the device, as the power bank automatically stops drawing power once it is fully charged.

Another great benefit of this Lalela power bank is its impressive portability.

Thanks to its sleek and compact design, you can take your GW17500C with you when you’re on the go.

This is complemented by wide-ranging compatibility, and the Lalela power bank comes with 12 different laptop charger connectors as well as a Type C to type C cable – allowing it to be used with 99% of laptops.

The video below details how the Lalela GW17500C works.

Get your laptop power bank

The Lalela GW17500C laptop power bank is available from leading retailers such as Leroy Merlin and Hi-Fi Corporation as well as major online retailers.

It has a recommended retail price of R1,699 – which is extremely affordable for a device that will offer huge benefits during load-shedding and in various other use cases.

IT resellers who are interested in adding this power bank to their list of products can contact Tarsus Distribution to learn more.