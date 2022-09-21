iPhone – Why privacy matters

Privacy is a fundamental human right, and Apple has been vocal about it over the years because it is also one of their core values as a company.

Apple will always let you be in complete control over what and who you want to share parts of your life with.

If you use Messages, nobody besides you and the recipient will know the contents, and if you use Apple Maps, it won’t be associated with your Apple ID or keep a history of where you’ve been.

Not even Apple Wallet knows your bank card numbers, nor can purchases be tied to you.

Here are ways iPhone protects your privacy

App Privacy Report

In a bid to be completely transparent to users, Apple made a crucial decision to allow users to see what data each app has access to. If you are running the latest iOS, “Privacy Nutrition Labels” appear for all apps on the App Store.

Here you can clearly see what data is used to track you; what data is linked to you; and what data is not linked to you.

One of the biggest problems with apps on other platforms is not knowing if there is hidden malware and adware on it; you may think you are downloading a useful app, but all it’s doing is tracking you and selling your data to a third party.

Apple is more stringent when it comes to app approval and stating what information of yours will be used.

Mail Privacy Protection

If you use Apple’s Mail app, you will benefit with Mail Privacy Protection. This protects your activity and keeps it private from email senders, so that things like your IP address remains hidden, as well as your other online activities relating to your location.

This feature will also prevent the sender from seeing if you opened an email. If you have access to iCloud+, another great feature is “Hide My Email” so all emails sent and received, even when signing up to new services with your Apple ID, is not accessible by one; all emails will be forwarded to you.

Unique email addresses can be generated and used to mask your original address.

Private Browsing on Safari

If you don’t want your data sold to third party companies, simply don’t give them anything to sell. The best way to do this is when using Safari, to go into Private Browsing mode.

It is so easy to access, simply open Safari, and tap the tabs button, number of tabs, and select “private”. That’s it. None of what you access will be saved, saved to search history nor work with “autofill” any information.

