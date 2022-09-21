Huge growth for Daily Investor – South Africa’s premier investment news and analysis platform

Daily Investor has quickly cemented its position as South Africa’s premier investment news and analysis platform.

Launched on 1 August by Broad Media, Daily Investor’s audience has grown to over 320,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and investors.

Its impressive monthly reach includes:

324,000 South African fund managers, analysts, and retail investors.

of these investors have signed up for the Daily Investor newsletter. 10,900 South African investors have created personal accounts on Daily Investor.

Daily Investor provides the country’s investment community with the latest news, investing insights, and financial data.

This is complemented by fresh perspectives on large, medium, and small-cap companies listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE) – along with coverage of international stocks and insights into macroeconomic events which influence the markets.

Daily Investor also runs regular features on its site, including stock picks from experts and performance tracking of prominent analysts and investors.

Partner with us

Daily Investor influences the decisions, and portfolios, of the country’s fund managers, analysts, and investors.

This makes it the perfect partner for companies looking to reach this influential audience.

To find out more about advertising on Daily Investor – click here.