How Sage is helping finance leaders shape the future of business

The business world has undergone drastic changes since the national lockdown, and companies have had to adapt to these new conditions.

South African financial leaders are at the forefront of this process and are defining how their businesses operate in a post-lockdown world.

Chief among the changes financial leaders must deal with is how their businesses’ digital transformation strategies have been accelerated – and which digital tools are best placed to help them make the shift.

How digital transformation is changing finance

A prime example of recent digital transformation efforts is the complete change in how companies operate and interact with their customers.

Financial leaders have, therefore, had to take steps to ensure the finance-centric functions of their businesses are automated and streamlined.

This is not a process that can take place overnight, and companies must decide which manual aspects of its financial systems need to be prioritised – so workflows can be automated optimally.

This complex process must also improve organisational efficiency while not undermining the organisation by rendering existing employees redundant.

Adapting to digital transformation

The result is that financial leaders must learn new skills and leverage the best tools to shift their data and make their company’s financial systems more agile and innovative.

This includes having access to accurate information and automation for processes that would otherwise be time-consuming.

“I want to be able to track all my business dealings, like income and expenses, VAT calculations, and automated transactions,” said local small business owner Brian Malatji.

Sage Intacct is a great solution to these challenges. It is a comprehensive financial management tool that integrates with your existing applications and automates tedious processes.

Through Intacct, you can streamline your workflows, automate complex revenue and billing processes, track multiple accounts with real-time visibility, automate and accelerate cash-to-quote cycles, and much more.

It is therefore a crucial tool for financial leaders who want to modernise their existing financial systems without having to get rid of their current tools.

Partner with Sage

Industry-leading tools from providers like Sage are crucial for businesses looking to optimise their financial processes.

With financial leaders needing to equip themselves with the best technology for the job, Sage is the perfect partner to achieve this.

