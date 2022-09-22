Attention experienced software developers – Codehesion is hiring

Codehesion is South Africa’s leading development company and a great place for front-end, full-stack, and back-end software developers to work.

Thanks to its major growth over the past two years, Codehesion is expanding its development teams in Johannesburg, Cape Town, and Durban – and is looking for strong and diligent candidates to fill strategic positions and help grow the company.

Click here to apply to work at Codehesion.

If you are an ambitious and experienced software developer, this is an amazing opportunity that should not be missed.

Exciting projects

If your application to join Codehesion is successful, you will be working with South Africa’s top developers on a diverse range of interesting new projects.

This ensures you are always experiencing something fresh and are continuously able to refine your skills.

Recent projects that Codehesion has worked on include:

A video platform backend and mobile app that helps people learn sign language.

A backend and mobile application for an animal rights organization in sub-Saharan Africa.

An app for a well-known, international motor company.

An international ski-resort management application.

A loyalty program backend and mobile application for the entertainment industry.

An international Stack Overflow-like application for the moulding industry.

As a Codehesion developer, you will consistently be involved in these types of innovative projects.

This is not the case in many other development companies, where you primarily work on legacy code and make small adjustments to existing systems.

Join Codehesion

If you want to join South Africa’s leading software development company and work on exciting projects, click here to apply to work at Codehesion.

Codehesion prides itself on offering a great work environment and competitive salaries and sign-on bonuses.

Its head office is based in Gauteng, with hybrid offices based in Cape Town and Durban.