Samsung vs Apple – Which smartphones South Africans want to move to

South Africans who are happy with their current smartphone are most likely to own a Samsung device, while those looking to switch brands want to move to Apple.

These were two significant findings from the MyBroadband 2022 Readership Survey.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest IT publication and is read by CEOs, CTOs, IT managers, business owners, and purchasing decision-makers across the country.

The 2022 MyBroadband Readership Survey was conducted in August 2022 and completed by 1,869 MyBroadband readers.

94% of participants are a purchasing decision maker or influencer in their home, meaning the survey provides insight into the preferences of South African consumers.

Which smartphone brands do South Africans use?

The smartphone section of the survey found that 47% of MyBroadband readers own a Samsung smartphone.

Apple is the second most popular smartphone brand among MyBroadband readers, while Huawei takes third spot.

The graphic below shows the results of the question: Which brand is your primary smartphone?

Are you thinking of moving to a different smartphone brand?

The survey found that 35% of readers are thinking about changing brands when they get their next smartphone.

The graphic below shows the results of the question: When you get your next smartphone, are you thinking of moving to a different brand?

Which smartphone brand are you thinking of moving to?

The readers who are thinking of changing their smartphone brand were asked which brand they are considering moving to.

The survey found that 31% of respondents were considering moving to Apple smartphones.

Samsung followed closely behind with 29% of readers.

The graphic below shows which smartphone brand these respondents are thinking of moving to.

