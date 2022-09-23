Why iPhone at iStore: Get a new iPhone every year

Our iPhones are an extension of who we are and help us stay connected with friends and family.

But we also want the latest and the greatest iPhone. So what happens when you want to renew your iPhone contract annually? Go to iStore!

You can now get a new iPhone every year at iStore when you trade in your old iPhone to upgrade your cellular contract on Telkom annually.

Don’t wait 2 years to get your hands on the latest iPhone. All you need to do is to settle your Telkom contract on the 12th month, trade in your current iPhone & upgrade to a new iPhone.

Come back in 12 months and do it again! You’ll have access to the current contract range so will get the pick of the latest great value Telkom contract deals.

iStore, the “Everything iPhone Under One Roof” store, continues to provide new contracts and upgrades on Vodacom, MTN and Telkom – it’s easier than ever to upgrade your iPhone to the latest model.

It doesn’t matter where you originally signed up for your personal or business cellular contract. If you’re too busy to leave home, you can also choose to browse deals online and upgrade from wherever you are.

Trained experts, who are as passionate about the amazing features and benefits of iPhone as you are, will help you evaluate the options and make the best choice.

iStore has hundreds of deals available so you can be certain to find one that suits your needs, plus it has gotten more affordable with options to finance it for either 24 or 36 months.

There are over 3000 cellular contract packages across the networks to choose from and if you’re struggling, we’ve made a list of our “top picks” that includes 295 different combinations to give you the best value.

You can also browse deals with your own filters such as by device, cost, data, minutes, SMS, etc. Click here for cellular contract deals at iStore.

iStore offers some amazing benefits for getting your iPhone 14 contract from iStore. One of these benefits is free iCare Plus, which includes a screen replacement and 1-year Extended Warranty (2 years in total) valued at R1999 – giving you peace of mind when you leave the store with your brand new iPhone.

iStore’s newest offering allows Vodacom users to upgrade from anywhere, at any time. 10 minute Self-Service Upgrade for Vodacom Contracts is a new quick, easy and convenient way for you to upgrade your Vodacom contract to iPhone 14 online at iStore and it can take as quick as 10 minutes.

You will be able complete your upgrade application and have your new iPhone 14 delivered same day* in major centres.

You get the convenience of upgrading your contract online, from the comfort of your home with free same-day delivery straight to your door. Delivery is at no additional charge, on a weekday only.

There’s even more value-added services for your new iPhone at iStore, such as inSure by iStore and ReactPlus. inSure is a tailor-made insurance offering suitable for iPhone, Mac, iPad or Apple Watch. All claims can be logged online at your convenience.

ReactPlus is a service available on all iPhones and Apple Watches that keeps you protected 24/7. Whether you are cycling, jogging, or on the road, you will be protected by 24/7 armed response, powered by CAP.

Exclusive to iStore, Apple Certified Repairs cover screen, battery and any other damage to your iPhone. You can be assured that genuine Apple parts are used; thus its warranty will be retained and your device will be as good as new. iStore – your one stop cellular shop.

Click here for information about iStore.