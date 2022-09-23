iKhokha introduces smart card machine for small businesses

Over the last decade, South African fintech company iKhokha has developed digital payment solutions to empower small business owners.

iKhokha has just introduced a smart card machine to their range of payment solutions – the iK Flyer.

Here are five reasons why the iK Flyer is a worthwhile investment for business owners.

1. Free Automatic Software Updates

The iK Flyer comes preloaded with the iKhokha app and upgrades automatically as new updates become available.

While the launch version includes a stock version of the app, the device will soon have iKhokha’s exclusive business tools like iK Cash Advance, iK Vend and iK Pay Link.

2. Better Connection & Faster Speed

The WiFi-enabled iK Flyer also has two built-in 4G SIM cards with unlimited data. This gives the business owner the power to switch between WiFi and two additional network providers to find the strongest network.

3. High-Speed Printer for Faster Sales

The iK Flyer includes a built-in thermal printer that prints physical receipts at high speeds. You can also skip printing and email a digital copy to the customer.

4. Long-Lasting Removeable Battery

Unlike card machines with built-in batteries, the iK Flyer comes with a high-capacity battery that’s easy to remove and replace. This eliminates the need to reinvestment in a new device over time.

The iK Flyer is the only card machine in the mPOS (mobile point of sale) space to include a charging base that keeps it charged up and secure when not in use.

5. Business Management Tools

The smart device also includes a business management suite, making it easier for business owners to run their day-to-day. The device enables staff-switching and an admin overview of staff performance, business inventory and sales.

Helping SA Businesses Rise Higher with the iK Flyer

Ramsay Daly, iKhokha’s co-founder and Chief Product Officer, is eager to see this exciting innovation impact South African SMEs.

“The iK Flyer incorporates the best of iKhokha’s software products in one high-quality card machine and ensures business owners have all the tools they need to succeed in the South African business environment,” says Daly.

The iK Flyer is launching at a competitive price of R1999, including the charging base. For more on iKhokha’s devices and services, visit www.ikhokha.com