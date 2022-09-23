Get the best mobile devices for less

In today’s modern world mobile phones are essential to our lives.

This usually means the hotter the technology the more costly the device.

In the ever changing space for top-notch technology, having a perfect 10 smartphone is like wearing the hippest sneakers.

Whether it be for work, gaming, streaming, or smart home services, look no further than Edgars Mobile’s Red Carpet deals, valid from 22 September until 02 October.

Red Carpet deals offer the best mobile devices for less.

Get the Samsung A32 on MTN with a R300 Edgars Gift Card and a saving of R500.

Feast your eyes on vibrant details with the FHD+ Super AMOLED display, reaching 800 nits¹ for clarity even in the brightest daylight.

Eye Comfort Shield² lowers blue light, and Real Smooth keeps the view smooth, whether you’re gaming or scrolling on the expansive 6.4-inch Infinity-U Display.

Enjoy the elegant soft edge design of the gorgeous Galaxy A32 in the palm of your hand, a glossy back finish with a multi-lens camera system to capture every moment and every detail. It’s all the rage with all the heat.

The Samsung A32 sets the standard with minimalist, sleek style, brilliant screen viewing, and ultra-smooth scrolling.

Or choose the Tecno Spark 7 Pro 128GB plus a R200 Edgars Gift Card with a R1,100 saving.

Buying a smartphone isn’t as easy as it looks, that’s why Edgars Mobile brings you Red Carpet deal with mega savings.

Most shoppers want to buy the best, and the newer the model, the more expensive.

That’s why Edgars Mobile offers Red Carpet deals and exciting prices for the latest mobile phones especially for you.

At Edgars Mobile there are always brilliant ways to get a better deal.

If you are a technophobe trendsetter, Edgars Mobile Red Carpet deals are where mobile shopping gets seriously smart.