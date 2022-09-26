OVEX introduces instant payments & rewards for first-time users

Leading African cryptocurrency exchange and digital asset market maker, OVEX, recently launched a significant update. Lightning-fast, instant deposits for retail clients.

This update was built for retail traders looking to quickly fund their accounts and pounce on trading opportunities.

Once funded OVEX’s instant buy/sell trading tool means traders can quickly lock in market orders. The exchanges deep liquidity engine ensures orders of any volume are locked in at one single price. What is more – OVEX wages ZERO trading fees other than a small spread.

“This payment feature is as easy as paying with a card – but without the high fees or fear of fraud. Simply link your bank account and fund your OVEX ZAR wallet in seconds for free!” – Nick Bergonzoli, Marketing lead at OVEX.

But just how secure is your linked account? OVEX is well known for its rigorous approach to security. Your details are safeguarded through encryption using RSA-OAEP2048.

Your fully encrypted details are then stored in their payment partner’s highly secure Identity Server (IDS). A unique token is subsequently sent to your device.

This means – when you return to make a future payment, this same token is used to authenticate the payment. Your details remain 100% confidential and secure both in transit and rest.

For a limited time only – OVEX will reward first time users of this payment feature with a ZAR200 deposit bonus. This is credited to your OVEX Bitcoin wallet.

Link your OVEX account, make your first deposit and get rewarded!

It is commonplace for exchanges to charge exorbitant fees for users looking to fund their account instantly. But not OVEX. Their instant deposit feature is free. We checked in with Senior Developer at OVEX, Chad Piha, to ask him why the exchange decided to launch this feature:

“Risk-on assets across the board are fast approaching pandemic prices as investors flight to safe havens like the US Dollar. The silver lining here is that first-time crypto investors can purchase crypto at 2017 prices.”

“Being able to seamlessly fund your account in seconds is crucial for our users as they navigate these unprecedented market conditions”

Markets remain bumpy following The Federal Reserve’s persistence in fighting inflation by constricting financial conditions. With inflation numbers at a four-decade high, leading investors are looking to safe havens like the U.S. dollar and in turn are avoiding “riskier” assets like equities and crypto.

A recent tweet on OVEX’s Twitter channel aptly summarised the recent FOMC meeting:

When the terminal repo rate comes into play and central banks begin re-injecting liquidity back into the market – you are going to want to be well poised to profit off those projects with strong fundamentals.

