Microsoft Teams vs Microsoft Teams Rooms – What you need to know

Microsoft Teams is an application that most professionals use daily to communicate with their clients and colleagues.

It is most useful when users have the correct hardware and software for their needs – ensuring their Teams calls are not just meetings, but fruitful collaborations.

It can be overwhelming to work out which version of Teams, and which Teams-certified hardware, is best for your needs.

We have therefore unpacked what each version of Teams, and each hardware product sold by leading Microsoft Teams hardware distributor Kathea, offers.

Microsoft Teams

Microsoft Teams is meant for personal collaboration and is perfect for individuals who want to use the built-in camera and microphone on their laptop to interact with their colleagues.

While many try to extend their use of Microsoft Teams to build a comprehensive boardroom experience, this is better served by Microsoft Teams Rooms.

The biggest challenges that you will face if trying to use Microsoft Teams as a boardroom conferencing solution include:

You cannot provide a dual screen setup (people and content); you will instead need to duplicate the content on both screens.

When sharing content, you lose a view of the people on the call.

You will need to have stable Wi-Fi.

Your laptop needs to be charged otherwise the meeting will not happen.

When someone else wants to share content, they cannot just swap HDMI but rather that person needs to join the call so that people dialling in can also see the content being shared.

IT needs to go to the boardroom to update the firmware or change the settings of the camera. If users are allowed to make those changes, each person will have a different idea of how a boardroom should work.

If you don’t want to deal with these and other challenges, you should use Microsoft Teams Rooms for your modern boardroom meetings.

Microsoft Teams Rooms

Microsoft Teams Rooms brings together the digital workspace of Microsoft Teams and dedicated first- or third-party audio and video devices that are certified by Microsoft.

Teams Rooms were purposefully built to help remove the barriers between spaces, places, and people, delivering the best Teams meeting experience to any space.

Thoughtfully designed, Teams Rooms delivers meeting experiences with all participants in mind, not just those in the room.

Microsoft Teams Rooms comes with a NUC PC and an interactive touch screen on the desk to manage the call and hardware.

With a click of a button, you join a call with no concern if a mic, speaker, or camera is working because I.T. can be notified of any issues before a meeting starts.

Other benefits of Microsoft Teams Rooms include:

A dual screen setup or a 21:9 aspect ratio screen for Front Row is possible with a Microsoft Teams Rooms.

Sharing content is always the same – inside and outside of a call – without the need to join the Wi-Fi or install any software on a laptop. Instead, content sharing happens via HDMI for employees and visitors.

The PC is connected to the LAN port so that IT can make sure the internet is stable

For the best experience you can add a UPS to the room to make sure even during loadshedding the meeting can continue.

You can use Teams Admin Centre for monitoring software, managing firmware, and checking uptime.

If you would like to build a conference room to use with Microsoft Teams Rooms, here are some of the best Microsoft Teams Rooms hardware solutions.

Small Meeting Rooms

Logitech Rally Bar Mini with TAP

Transform any small, focus, or huddle room into a Microsoft Teams Room meeting place with this all-inclusive room solution from Logitech featuring the Logitech Tap, Rally Bar Mini and Intel NUC mini PC.

Yealink MeetingBar A20 with CTP18 Touch Panel

Activate your small meeting spaces with the Yealink MeetingBar A20 for Microsoft Teams.

The A20 is an all-in-one video device which integrates everything you need for seamless Teams collaboration.

Medium Meeting Rooms

Jabra PanaCast 50 with Lenovo ThinkSmart Core

The Jabra PanaCast 50 Room System is a complete solution that enables small and medium rooms to play host to more inclusive, more immersive virtual meetings.

Microsoft has teamed up with Lenovo to deliver innovative video collaboration experiences that make hybrid working… well, work.

Poly Studio Medium Room Kit with Lenovo ThinkSmart Core

Take your Teams meetings to the next level.

Poly Studio room kits for Microsoft Teams Rooms with Lenovo ThinkSmart Core offers pro-grade audio and video for your most productive, focused calls.

The Medium Room kit includes the Poly GC8 and Poly Studio.

Logitech Rally Bar with TAP

Transform any midsized room into a Microsoft Teams Room meeting place with this all-inclusive room solution from Logitech featuring Logitech Tap and Rally Bar.

A motorized PTZ camera, room-filling speakers, and a sensitive microphone array deliver a premium user experience that’s easy to install and manage.

Yealink MVC60 with MTouch II Touch Panel

The Yealink MVC640 brings together the UVC84 4k camera for gorgeous video, the MSpeech Microsoft Teams intelligent speaker offering medium space audio, an MCore mini-PC, and the MTouch II touch panel – into one, seamless Teams meeting solution.

Large Meeting Rooms

Logitech Rally Plus System with TAP

A touch control console offering a 10.1-inch touch screen, easy content sharing, and centre-of-room control.

Meeting controls are in easy reach for convenient operation, while integrated cable retention and strain relief keep connections tight.

Alongside the Logitech Rally Plus and 3 microphones, the Tap is suitable for large-sized rooms.

Yealink MVC840

This Yealink MVC840 3 microphone version brings together the UVC84 4k camera, the VCM34 audio system, an MCore mini-PC and the MTouch II touch panel – into one seamless Teams meeting solution.

Simplified deployment with one CAT5e-cable technology, wireless content sharing with WPP20, and the Yealink Device Management Platform for device management ensure an easy and user-friendly experience.

