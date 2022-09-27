Kenote Finance – Fast purchase order funding for SMMEs

South African SMMEs rely on purchase order funding to help them fulfil contracts and tenders that can help them grow their business.

Without purchase order funding, these small businesses will often not be able to afford everything they need to execute a contract or tender optimally.

Kenote Finance is a leading purchase order funding provider to South African SMMEs and is proud of the role it plays in helping small businesses grow.

It stands out from its competitors thanks to its support for supply and delivery projects, and service projects – along with its superior capacity and skills, and its healthy appetite for risk.

“Service projects require a lot more scope, time, and expertise as they include installations, maintenance, construction and renovations,” explained Kenote Finance Customer Relations Officer Sherilyn Pillay.

“As a result of the scope of this work and due to its high-risk nature, these projects are charged differently and generate higher income for the business.”

These high-risk, high-reward projects are the most challenging for which to get purchase order funding – unless you work with Kenote Finance.

How it works

Kenote Finance’s purchase order funding model is simple and has been crafted to offer competitive rates of up to 15% of expenditure on projects.

Its lending criteria uses traditional assessment methods as well as further risk assessments and due diligence, including:

Each purchase order application is assessed individually.

Credit checks are conducted on both the directors and the company.

Confirmations of the purchase orders are conducted with the purchase order issuers.

Bank and tax verifications are conducted.

Thanks to this comprehensive process, Kenote Finance is confident that the applications it accepts are legitimate, and this allows it to offer lower costs to its clients.

Its turnaround time for companies with good credit scores is then only two working days, and the delivery of funds can take up to a week.

Clients who are not deemed to be creditworthy can also be assisted after a risk-adjusted process that takes up to two weeks.

