The future of learning is powered by Huawei Cloud

The Anton Lembede Mathematics, Sciences & Technology Academy in KwaZulu-Natal is a state-of-the-art high school that is committed to developing South Africa’s innovators of tomorrow.

With the global COVID-19 pandemic forcing students across South Africa to stay at home, however, this has seen the Anton Lembede Academy needing to find alternative learning solutions.

Enter Huawei Cloud, which made this transition easy for both educators and learners.

Online learning struggles

While many schools switched to simple online videos and live streams during the national lockdowns, these solutions remain basic and suffer many drawbacks.

Teachers struggle to organize their activities effectively during these online classes, and there is no tangible way to analyse and quantify the performance of both teachers and students.

It is also far more difficult to monitor which learners are participating and paying attention during these classes, as it is almost impossible for teachers to monitor all their learners remotely.

The Anton Lembede Academy therefore wanted a learning solution that dealt with these issues and provided a comprehensive and intuitive learning experience.

The solution needed to have the capacity to support complete online learning and teaching, but also needed to be flexible enough should the school wish to conduct future hybrid learning – which is where some learners are in class, and others are participating online.

U-Class

Huawei-ULearning’s U-Class was the perfect solution to Anton Lembede Academy’s challenge, as it allowed the school to conduct both hybrid and online teaching through seamlessly-integrated hardware and software solutions.

This is thanks to several advanced functions that make it easy for teachers to innovate and improve the service they provide to their students.

These functions focus on driving smart and convenient teacher-student interactions, as well as enabling the sharing of high-quality educational resources.

U-Class comes in a SaaS model that makes it easy to upgrade and maintain, too, meaning teachers will always have access to the latest technology and features.

The solution is also secure and reliable, boasting a 99.999% uptime – and because it is cloud-based, you do not have to worry about additional hardware maintenance and costs.

Thanks to the power of Huawei’s U-Class solution, which is hosted by Huawei Cloud, Anton Lembede Academy learners have flourished during the COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to thrive for years to come.