Why content marketing is a must for South African companies

Articles are the most trusted form of online advertising in South Africa.

This is according to the 2022 Digital Marketing Report, which looked at the most effective ways to reach business decision makers and high-end consumers.

The findings of the report match what MyBroadband’s advertising clients see in reality – strong performances from article campaigns.

MyBroadband’s content marketing campaigns have helped numerous South African businesses sign up new customers and grow their presence in the market.

This is thanks to MyBroadband’s position as South Africa’s largest and most influential ICT publication – reaching 3 million purchasing decision-makers and tech enthusiasts each month.

This influential audience includes:

1.3 million IT Executives and Managers

368,000 Business Owners

61,000 CEOs and Company Directors

These readers are key decision-makers who select the IT and telecommunications products and services their companies use.

Content marketing packages

A content marketing package from MyBroadband consists of the following elements:

Sponsored article published on MyBroadband

Article posted to MyBroadband’s Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn pages

Targeted social media boost

Article inclusion in the MyBroadband Daily Tech newsletter

MyBroadband’s in-house content specialists can also write your article for you, if required, which is a free value-add service.

For more information about content marketing campaigns, contact MyBroadband’s advertising team.