The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is unlike any other foldable phone on the market

The greatest innovations of foldable smartphones are growing at an exceptional rate, and that’s because they are beautiful, portable and multifunctional, with enhanced features that enable you to have an excellent user experience.

Thanks to the cutting-edge technologies and innovation of the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, this is no different.

The exceptional design reinforced with a resistant screen

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 implements the folding mechanism with its new generation Double-rotating Falcon Wing design with the screen folding outside.

This gives it two big advantages. One, the display on the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is ultra-flat and smooth.

This makes for a much more immersive experience as there is no crease that takes your attention away from the screen content.

The second benefit is that instead of having two separate displays, the former has an expansive 7.8-inch display that becomes a much more modest 6.5-inch display with a familiar aspect ratio of 19:9 when folded.

Despite the durable build, HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is also surprisingly thin and light for a foldable phone.

Even with a colossal screen, it only weighs 255g; not much more than a typical non-folding phone with a case on.

This lightness is the result of the clever use of innovative light materials such as ultra-light glass fibres for the phone’s backplane, as well as aerospace-grade titanium alloys and ultra-light, high-strength steel for its structure.

These cutting-edge materials lower the phone’s overall weight and improve its strength and fracture toughness.

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 has excellent resistance against impacts thanks to the use of a composite screen, inspired by anti-collision systems in cars.

The AI Camera with smart functions

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2’s camera system is front and center.

The 50MP True-Chroma Camera System of the phone is capable of capturing true-to-life colours with plenty of detail.

It takes full advantage of the improved HUAWEI XD Optics and its information recovery technology to further elevate image clarity, helping restore image details in a way that breaks the boundaries of physics.

Moreover, the HUAWEI XD Fusion Pro True-Chroma Image Engine, the 10-Channel Multi-Spectrum Sensor and the colour calibration of more than 2000 colours in P3 full-colour gamut, combined with the all-around leading software and hardware, help the phone capture stunning images.

You can also make better use of the camera system using the mirror shooting smart function that lets you preview shots in real-time through the digital viewfinder of the camera on both screens simultaneously.

There is also the new generation of AI Remove to easily omit unwanted objects from the pictures with just one click.

Software features with increased efficiency

With HUAWEI Mate Xs 2, HUAWEI has taken great care to make sure that users have a seamless experience while using the device. It uses the brand-new dynamic folding visual effect for a smooth transition between the two modes of operation.

When unfolded, the desktop screen will automatically expand, and, when folded, the screen remains clear and smooth.

While the split-screen feature facilitates running two apps simultaneously to increase efficiency and free operation, the enhanced smart multi-window function makes interactions simpler and more effective.

Swipe allows simple control and access to the floating windows, allowing multitasking with one quick swipe.

With its large screen and coupled hands-free function, it brings an immersive communication experience during HD video calls.

A long-lasting battery life

The HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 is powered by a 4600mAh battery that supports the distributed 66W HUAWEI SuperCharge.

The fast charge features ensure that your smartphone is charged within a short period of time, so you can explore more of what the phone has to offer you.

Boasting plenty of cool, innovative features, the HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 comes pre-installed with HMS (Huawei Mobile Services), which includes Petal One and a variety of useful and premium services such as Petal Search, Petal Maps, HUAWEI Video, HUAWEI Browser, GameCenter, and more, as well as AppGallery – the third largest app marketplace in the world, where you can download a wide selection of global and local apps.

HUAWEI Mate Xs 2 continues to redefine and reform industry standards.

It underpins Huawei’s leadership position in delivering innovations that grant users an extraordinary product experience, making it the ideal flagship foldable smartphone.

