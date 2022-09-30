ZTE launches new 5G router in South Africa – Here’s how it performs

ZTE is making South Africa the first global market to receive its MC888 5G indoor router – highlighting the company’s commitment to innovation in the country.

We were sent the new ZTE router to review as part of the launch campaign and were impressed by its capabilities and elegant design.

Below are our thoughts after setting the router up and putting it through its paces.

Setup

The ZTE MC888 router was incredibly simple to set up. After unboxing it, all we had to do was insert our nano-SIM and plug the router into a power source.

Once it had powered up, we signed into the router’s Wi-Fi network using the details on the bottom of the device.

There were no extra set-up processes, which makes the ZTE MC888 router ideal for users who do not have the technical knowledge to fiddle around with settings.

Performance and settings

With our router set up, we then tested its performance.

During our time with the MC888, we found that our latency averaged around 30ms, and we experienced average download and upload speeds of 200Mbps and 65Mbps, respectively.

With such great performance, the MC888 5G Indoor Router is ideal even for the most intense use cases – like streaming, video calls, and gaming.

Netflix, Showmax, and Amazon Prime streaming all worked flawlessly during our tests, and downloading and uploading large files from cloud servers was a breeze.

For gaming, we tried the MC888 out with CS:GO and Destiny 2 – which need good Internet connections to be played properly.

The ZTE MC888 5G indoor router performed brilliantly – with no lagging and a low ping.

If the base settings on the router aren’t to your satisfaction, such as your Wi-Fi name and password, changing them is simple.

You visit the webpage listed at the bottom of the device and sign in with the router’s password – which is also underneath your router.

The settings menu is easy to navigate so it will be mere seconds before your router has a new name and password, or until you’ve performed any changes you require.

These could include shifting between automatic and manual modes, or enabling the router’s dual-network mode.

Dual-network mode allows the router to access two different networks simultaneously to increase your overall network speed.

If one network is disconnected, the other will continue to operate – adding an important layer of redundancy to your connection.

Design

The MC888 boasts a sleek and elegant design that will suit any household or business. It is quite compact, so it can be placed just about anywhere.

The router’s design is functional, too, as it makes it easy to see the strength of your signal and whether the router is connected to a network from the display lights on the front..

An excellent router

The ZTE MC888 is easy to set up, provides a fast and stable connection, and has a modern design.

If you’re considering getting a new 5G router, the MC888 is a perfect choice.

Learn more about ZTE products here.