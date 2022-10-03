Kinetic Mesh provides multiple lines of defence against security compromise

Security is paramount for every industry, and especially those managing sprawling environments.

From industrial work zones to college campuses, both physical and data security are key to ensuring the safety of people, the safeguarding of equipment, and the protection of valued information.

With operations rapidly digitalising, and the potential for hacks and breaches rising, proactive 24/7 security monitoring across operations is necessary.

“Staying connected is critical for several reasons, not least of which is that when security breaches take place, alerts and supporting data/videos need to be relayed in real-time to recipients, to facilitate immediate action.”

“A reliable and always-on network is therefore an essential component of any business or organisation, with particular emphasis on large and remote sites.”

“Rajant’s Kinetic Mesh supports both mobile and fixed assets, addressing diverse requirements for enhanced security and safety across your operations,” says Teresa Huysamen, Wireless Business Unit Executive at Duxbury Networking, local distributors of Rajant technology.

Rajant’s private wireless network is empowering those charged with industrial security to gain comprehensive, real-time situational awareness across their entire environment – keeping people safe and systems secured.

That is because Kinetic Mesh includes the military-grade cryptographic solutions for end-to-end information assurance across the network, while at the same time enables next-gen security applications themselves – including surveillance drones, inspection bots, and guarding robots – by providing resilient, continuous communication links over which to gather and output real-time data.

Connected devices and people all generate data, which, if carried through a secure and reliable communication network, can fortify monitoring, situational awareness, security management, and rapid response.

As the use of air, land, and sea robots to supplement security workforces increases, secure data-sharing and device cross-communication becomes even more critical.

These assets are highly mobile and demand continuous high-capacity links over which to transmit audio, video, and sensor data. If there are drops in connectivity or systems cannot talk to each other, important information can be missed, and security or safety breaches can happen.

Powering real-time security applications

Kinetic Mesh employs any-node-to-any-node communications to ensure no single point of failure and extreme reliability, as BreadCrumb nodes can hold multiple connections over multiple frequencies simultaneously.

The network is infused with the intelligence of Rajant’s InstaMesh networking protocol which seamlessly links fixed, wireless, and mobile nodes together.

It continually works to select the fastest path for delivery among the meshed connections and will dynamically redirect traffic to the next-best available path(s) if any one peer is compromised or obstructed.

Multi-radio, multi-frequency redundancy creates ‘never-break’ coverage even in hard-to-network settings, providing for continuous data flow to, from, and between the infrastructure and assets performing security-related operations.

Because every BreadCrumb node can be fixed or mobile, they can be deployed directly on robotics used for security and safety operations.

From aerial drones surveilling large-scale environments, to patrol robots guarding desolate perimeters, to bots performing highly targeted tasks like lock inspections, these assets can take resilient connectivity with them wherever they go.

Rajant is the only network that enables physical assets to communicate directly with each other. Any BreadCrumb-equipped machines can share data directly and in turn coordinate tasks to proactively enhance security or safety, or respond rapidly to breaches.

Rajant BreadCrumbs offer many levels of encryption to protect packets from devices and people accessing them directly. Packet cipher and MAC address cipher settings from X-Salsa basic encryption to Suite B military-grade encryption are available, with per-packet, per-hop authentication to prevent packet injection and MAC spoofing.

BreadCrumbs also support Access Control Lists (ACLs) to prevent unwanted MAC addresses from sending or receiving information from the Kinetic Mesh network.

Rajant’s robust protection extends to mesh endpoints, providing varying levels of security on access point connections, including WEP, WPA, WPA2 personal, mixed, and enterprise.

Additionally, Rajant’s newest cryptographic module technology, the Wolverine, contains advanced encryption and authentication algorithms using a fail-safe design to provide design flexibility for multiple IIoT applications.

Improving physical security and protecting data flows

Any location where people and infrastructure reside needs to be protected. Some locations can be rural or sprawling, which makes it difficult to manually patrol the entire area effectively.

Rajant enables operations to supplement human guarding, with robotics and autonomous platforms, providing the continuous data link they need to run 24/7. With real-time input, they can output data and perform tasks that would be difficult or dangerous for people to execute.

They can also link up with cameras, intrusion detection systems, keypads, and other security bots to share data and react accordingly – speeding response time if security or safety infractions do occur.

Data security is critical to safeguard proprietary and sensitive information and to ensure that the data leadership teams base decisions on is not corrupt or compromised.

Rajant’s technology was born from military applications and is the only wireless network to offer multiple cryptographic options inclusive of NSA Suite B algorithms and down to per-hop, per-packet authentication. This protects data flowing between machines in the field, to the command centre, and to the enterprise.

With Rajant, rather than waiting for a security breach or safety situation to occur, teams can begin to proactively assess their security stance and head off potential issues with immediacy.

Kinetic Mesh, with its mission-critical network reliability and rapid scalability to cover wide-ranging, highly diverse environments, gives a standardised solution to satisfy the myriad security requirements across any of the areas you need to protect.

The convergence of physical and information risks demands bulk protection in equal measure. Secure data communication is mission-critical to these initiatives, along with real-time insight into everything happening across a company’s operations.

Rajant’s proven ability to protect critical data and to run advanced applications for physical security makes it the ideal network to enhance an organisation’s security stance.

Security teams and organisational leadership can rest assured knowing that Kinetic Mesh is providing real-time audio, video, and data streams from every corner of their operations without fail – helping them identify and react to changing security issues quickly.

Rajant’s network provides continuous mobile connectivity that enables roaming security robots to broadcast telemetry and live video from distant zones to security or command centres with no data drops.

The high-capacity network easily runs bandwidth-intensive video and data streaming applications for instant access to crucial information.

