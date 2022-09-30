Ergonomic vs Gaming chairs – Which is best for you

South Africans are spending more time sitting in a chair for both work and leisure than ever before. This makes choosing the right chair for your needs critically important.

Karo is a specialist supplier of ergonomic chairs and gaming chairs for office and home environments, and they have many great models for you to choose from.

Their extensive online knowledge base helps you select the right chair.

Karo has outlined the difference between ergonomic chairs and gaming chairs below, so that you make the right purchasing decision.

Ergonomic chairs

Ergonomic chairs are designed to prevent fatigue and stress on your body while at work, and can even reduce the risk of injury.

This is because they are designed to provide optimal support to the human body for long periods of time.

If you suffer from back problems or muscle strain and sit at a desk for the majority of the day, an ergonomic chair is the ideal solution.

The models offered by Karo are adjustable and designed to provide incredible comfort and health benefits.

Their key features include height and depth adjustable lumbar support, a supportive backrest, fully-adjustable armrests, swivel mechanisms with dynamic sitting, and a stable base with castors suitable for multiple floor types.

Gaming chairs

Gaming chairs are recognisable due to their bright colours, bucket-style seats, and fashionable designs.

They typically offer important comfort features, too, including adjustable armrests, lumbar pillows, and a backrest that can recline further than a standard office chair.

While they do not place the same level of focus on comfort and health benefits that an ergonomic chair does, the bucket-seat style is still very comfortable.

Some may even have built-in backrest speakers at the higher end of the price spectrum for an enhanced gaming experience.

Gaming chairs are ideal if you want to balance comfort and ergonomic benefits with visual appeal and gaming functionality.

Which is best for you

If you’re choosing between an ergonomic chair and a gaming chair, the decision will come down to personal preference.

If your only interest is in comfort and health benefits, an ergonomic chair is your best choice.

However, if you want a stylish chair that doesn’t give up too much in comfort, you should choose a high-quality gaming chair.

No matter which type of chair best suits your needs, though, Karo has a range of great models to choose from.

You can learn more about Karo’s ergonomic chairs here and gaming chairs here.