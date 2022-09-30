Don’t miss SA’s only annual WISP conference

WAPALOZA has returned after a three-year COVID-related break, offering wireless Internet service providers (Wisps) the inside track on the major industry and market issues that affect the South African industry today.

WAPALOZA is the Wireless Internet Service Provider’s Association (WAPA) three-day annual conference.

Why should you attend?

WAPLOZA gives you rare industry networking opportunities, access to local and international speakers, the latest regulatory news and insights as well as explorations into how new and emerging technology impacts their business model. You will also have the opportunity to meet the sponsors, including Fixed Mobile Telecoms, Telrad, Miro and 15 others.

WAPOLOZA speakers will discuss:

Unlicensed access to Wi-Fi 6E;

The opportunities that dynamic spectrum could offer;

Fibre and 5G challenges;

Whether LEO satellites, such as Starlink, Kuiper and others, are friend or foe to Wisps;

How Wisps can assist the government with its SA Connect vision to leave no one behind in the digital economy;

How next generation fixed wireless broadband networks and backhaul change the landscape;

All the business opportunities in building prepaid uncapped Wi-Fi hotspots;

How regulatory changes affect the Wisp community; and

The power crisis and future-proof solutions for Wisps.

“Our line-up this year includes several international guests who have been carefully selected to help our Wisps with their biggest business challenges,” says Paul Colmer, EXCO member at WAPA.

Speakers

Nathan Stookes bootstrapped Wisper Internet into a multimillion-dollar ISP success story;

Dr Martha Suarez is the president of the Dynamic Spectrum Alliance and has spent 15 years advocating for laws and regulation in the global telecommunications industry;

Claus Hetting from WiFi Now will discuss how to combine Wi-Fi and mobile into new services, including carrier Wi-Fi, how hotspots build revenues, and monetising free Wi-Fi; and

Steve Song is Fellow in residence and Founder of Village Telco. He will share his expertise in telecommunications policy for developing countries, as well as identifying regulatory and policy barriers around connecting the unconnected.

Event details

WAPALOZA takes place from October 24 to October 26, 2022 at Misty Hills Hotel & Conference Centre in Centurion, Gauteng.

In addition to the conference itself, WAPA members will also have the opportunity to get specialist discounted training. Training includes:

Mikrotik certification;

Fibre, PON and installation training;

Power solutions training; and

Residential and enterprise Wi-Fi.

Register now

Please visit www.wapaloza.co.za to register and learn more about the programme of events.

Members attend the conference at no charge while non-members will pay R3,500 to attend. New members can join and pay for three months in advance to also attend at no extra charge.