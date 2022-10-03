Dunlop’s SP SPORTMAXX 060+ takes tyre performance to the next level

The latest product in the line-up of the award-winning Dunlop heritage brand – the SP SPORT MAXX 060+ designed for high-performance passenger cars, sports models, SUVs and crossovers – takes tyre design and technology to the next level, to bring the thrill of top sporting performance to the motoring enthusiast.

For decades the iconic Dunlop brand, with its rich global history in motorsport, has enabled racing drivers to enjoy absolute peace of mind, quality and safety through its support of motorsport including Formula 1, Aussie V8 Supercars, European Le Mans 24 Hours, Moto 2 and Moto 3 (Bikes).

Now, owners of premium vehicles can enjoy the ultimate exhilarating ride by fitting their vehicles with this new flagship high-performance tyre developed as the perfect replacement tyre for most modern high-performance cars.

While the previous generation SP SPORT MAXX 050+ was already very impressive, the SP SPORT MAXX 060+ makes some noteworthy improvements.

6 features that set the SP SPORT MAXX 060+ apart:

1. New compound. The SP SPORT MAXX 060+ is made from a revolutionary new compound that provides a longer life for the tyre without any compromise on grip and control. You get up to 40% longer lifespan than its predecessor, which is ideal for performance tyres that are pushed to the limit.

2. Design of the grooves. The SP SPORT MAXX 060+ boasts a new, asymmetric, wide centre groove pattern. This helps with both wet and dry performance, providing optimum road contact, high braking force, as well as improved cornering grip in dry conditions.

3. Improved wet braking. The tyre’s water evacuation grooves provides more control, better displacing of any standing water on the road. Thanks to the new pattern and the new compound, SP SPORT MAXX 060+ achieved EU Label Wet grip “A” grade for all sizes.”

4. Improved dry handling stability. In dry road conditions high stiffness shoulder blocks maximise road contact and provide high braking force and excellent cornering grip.

5. Greater steering precision. When it comes to tackling corners at high speed, the tyre’s unique and optimised rigidity pattern across the width of its contact patch delivers excellent steering precision, with less chance of over- or understeering.

6. Improved appearance. Nano Black micro engraving technology has been used to ensure the Dunlop and SP SPORT MAXX 060+ branding is highly visible, against a deeper black sidewall colour, boldly asserting that the tyres are genuine Dunlop.

In producing this successor to the SP SPORT MAXX 050+, designers at Sumitomo’s headquarters in Kobe, Japan, benchmarked the tyre against the best in the world.

The South African launch followed rigorous track testing against leading competitive tyre brands in Japan, where the SP SPORT MAXX 060+ outperformed the leading international competitors in terms of mileage, noise, handling, wet and dry braking.

The SP SPORT MAXX 060+ supports your investment in a premium vehicle by matching and enhancing vehicle safety and performance, while delivering the comfortable ride you would expect from a top-end brand. It’s a tyre you’ll be proud to own.

Get it in 56 sizes, ranging from 16 inch to 21 inch, for sports cars, coupés, sedans, SUVs and crossovers, covering luxury brands such as Audi, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Lexus and Land Rover.

Guaranteed performance

Looking for added peace of mind as you put these performance tyres through their paces?

Dunlop is so confident in the technical superiority of the SP SPORT MAXX 060+ that it provides full replacement if tyres are damaged beyond repair within the first year of purchase.

Customers can activate the Dunlop Sure Tyre Insurance at no extra charge, available exclusively from Dunlop Branded retail outlets including Dunlop Zone, Dunlop Express, Dunlop Commercial and Dunlop Container stores in South Africa, Botswana, Namibia, Lesotho and Swaziland.

At these and other tyre outlets selling Dunlop tyres, you can also get a Product Life Warranty of 8 years that protects you against defects in material and/or workmanship.

So, if you’re after exceptional high-speed stability, handling, steering response, and grip, plus a luxuriously comfortable ride, look no further than the SP SPORT MAXX 060+ ultra-high-performance tyre.

Speak to your local Dunlop dealer or visit the Dunlop website for more information. Sumitomo Rubber SA has over 350 branded stores across South Africa.

To get instant pricing on a wide range of Dunlop tyres visit Click2Fit.