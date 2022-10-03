Independent Travel Agents are The Hot Ticket

The world is open and travel is resuming with full force. However, there are still more questions than ever and complexities surrounding travel’s intricacies.

Due to our long term experience with COVID-19, travellers are increasingly turning to travel experts for trip planning and custom itineraries, and it’s easy to see why.

Even the most hardened travellers have broken out into a cold sweat thinking about going it alone, even now that travel is returning to normal.

Although they never left, travel agents are leading the charge.

“At Flight Centre Independent, we’ve gained a bounty of clients who want a high touch service that is honest and human — a helping hand to guide them along their journey not only when the chips are down, but to just have someone to talk to,” says Chantal Gouws, General Manager Independent Brands at Flight Centre Travel Group.

“Personally, I’ve lost count of the number of social media posts I’ve seen recently requesting recommendations for trusted travel agents.”

Often these travellers turn to the independent travel agent (called an ITC). ITCs are essentially small travel businesses – travel agents with an entrepreneurial spirit who choose to work for themselves.

There are many benefits to the ITC model, for the customer and agent, says Gouws.

Delivering a high touch customer service

Independent travel consultants are no strangers to remote work and navigating COVID and hard lockdowns from home was an easier transition for ITCs than travel experts who had to move from a physical location, to work from home.

There are always challenges that come with remote work, however, ITCs understand that delivering high touch customer service is key.

There is a fair amount of flexibility, allowing ITCs to meet with a client over coffee to chat about their holiday or send a quick Whatsapp message to finalise trip details.

Although, of course, travel agents working for retailers (online or in bricks and mortar stores) offer a highly personalised customer service too, ITCs often have more repeat customers, allowing them to truly get to know the traveller and their needs.

As an ITC you’ll need to have:

Discipline in running your own business

Motivation – you won’t always have a team around to encourage you

Although flexibility is a pro, ITCs need to find a routine that works for them and balance work and home life

ITCs need to keep abreast of travel news, trends, etc. Find a network and support group

You are your own boss and can write your own salary

“During uncertain times, a big smile, up-to-the-minute communication (a quick Whatsapp can provide incredible peace of mind to your client), encouraging feedback and not being afraid to advise the customer of a different approach or plan (after all, you are the expert), are easy ways to still deliver exceptional customer service even if you’ve never met your client face to face,” recommends Gouws.

Remote working and digital nomadism

For travel agents, making the switch from working in a “traditional” travel agency to becoming an ITC has been on the rise long before the COVID-19 pandemic swept across the globe.

The appeal of flexible working hours, independence, remote working and digital nomadism meant that ITCs could offer their travel expertise to a select group of clientele while finding that elusive work life balance and spending quality time with loved ones.

For other ITCs, going independent meant the ability to travel the globe at the drop of a hat, building up on an already extensive firsthand travel portfolio to further benefit clients.

What to consider as an ITC

Just like your clients want the peace of mind that you provide, so too do ITCs when going it alone.

Joining a travel retailer is often the answer, giving the ITC the best of both worlds.

“Flight Centre Independent offers two unique offerings: the branded offering where consultants will trade as Flight Centre and the unbranded offering – our ticketing option – which also provides consultants with access to our exclusive land and air content,” says Gouws.

“These two models continue to deliver ITCs and smaller travel companies the flexibility of running their businesses independently but with the peace of mind, support and financial backing of a globally recognised and secure company – the world’s largest travel retailer,” explains Gouws.

