Logicalis and Hitachi Vantara launch Logicalis Integrated Data Services

Global IT solutions and managed service provider Logicalis has partnered with Hitachi Vantara to launch Logicalis Integrated Data Services.

This was announced at an event in Sandton, where it was explained that Logicalis Integrated Data Services is a comprehensive set of hybrid cloud data services that includes storage, protection, and governance.

“Logicalis Integrated Data Services provides secure, simple, and smart webscale object storage that delivers superior security, efficiency, and interoperability,” said Logicalis CTO Morne Laubscher.

Comprehensive solution

The solution is GDPR and POPIA-compliant and is geared toward helping organisations remove complexity in their data management processes while also reducing risk.

Importantly, because it is offered as-a-service, Logicalis Integrated Data Services will allow businesses of all sizes to leverage its offering and take advantage of industry opportunities.

Glen Lomond, Global Partner Solutioneer at Hitachi Vantara, unpacked the key features of Logicalis Integrated Data Services that help businesses achieve greater control and performance.

“We’ve thought it all through before putting this solution in place, giving you the confidence to deploy our solution with predictability,” said Lomond.

He explained that the Logicalis service can be implemented on almost any platform – including your existing cloud provider, on-premise, or at a Logicalis data centre.

Regardless of where you install it, Logicalis Integrated Data Services provides a single pane of glass that gives you a central view of all your deployments.

Lomond highlighted several other key features of Logicalis Integrated Data Services, which included:

Easy management – There is a self-service console to manage all storage deployments.

There is a self-service console to manage all storage deployments. Flexible storage capabilities – You can choose from storage as low as 50TB all the way up to multiple petabytes.

You can choose from storage as low as 50TB all the way up to multiple petabytes. No billing shocks – Your costs consist of a minimum monthly payment and flexible usage-based billing, providing a predictable floor and ceiling to your bill.

Your costs consist of a minimum monthly payment and flexible usage-based billing, providing a predictable floor and ceiling to your bill. Flexible contract terms – You can choose from 1-year to 5-year contract terms. The longer your contract, the lower your price per GB.

You can choose from 1-year to 5-year contract terms. The longer your contract, the lower your price per GB. Impressive availability – Logicalis Integrated Data Services offers 99.9999% data storage availability.

Logicalis Integrated Data Services offers 99.9999% data storage availability. Fast delivery – The solution is designed to be deployed in under two weeks.

“Ultimately, Logicalis Integrated Data Services is all about you: we provide the technology so that you can use it in the ways that work for your business,” said Lomond.

Click here to contact Logicalis and learn more about Logicalis Integrated Data Services.