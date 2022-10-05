Samsung vs Hisense vs LG – Top TV brands in South Africa

Samsung and Hisense are South Africa’s most popular TV brands, and by quite a margin, according to the MyBroadband 2022 Readership Survey.

The 2022 MyBroadband Readership Survey was conducted in August 2022 and completed by 1,869 MyBroadband readers.

94% of participants are a purchasing decision maker or influencer in their home, meaning the survey provides insight into the preferences of South African consumers.

Which brand is your main TV at home?

The TV section of the 2022 MyBroadband Readership Survey found that 38% of MyBroadband readers own a Samsung TV.

The second most popular TV brand is Hisense with 23%, while LG is in the third spot with 15%.

The graphic below shows the results of the question: Which brand is your main TV at home?

Are you thinking of moving to a different brand?

The survey found that 40% of respondents want to move to a new brand when they buy their next TV.

The graphic below shows the results of the question: When you buy a new TV, are you thinking of moving to a different brand?

Which TV brand are you thinking of moving to?

The readers who are thinking of changing their TV brand were then asked which brand they wanted to move to.

The survey found that 42% of these respondents are considering Samsung for their next TV purchase.

This is followed by LG with 17%, while 14% of respondents preferred Hisense for their next TV purchase.

The graphic below shows which TV brand these respondents are thinking of moving to.

