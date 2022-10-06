Improved agility and access to skills – Why South African businesses choose Synthesis

South African businesses face many challenges when migrating to the cloud, and often times fail to realize the most significant benefits of the cloud. Synthesis, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner, is expertly equipped to help these organisations through their journeys, with solutions running on AWS.

This was the key takeaway from a roundtable event held by Synthesis, an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner.

The event was attended by senior technical decision-makers from many of South Africa’s most prominent companies, and provided great insights into why organisations are moving their systems to the cloud.

Agility is key

An attendee from the banking industry explained that their biggest challenge is getting products to their customers quickly.

As soon as a competitor releases a new feature or product, they must launch something similar as quickly as possible to keep their clients satisfied.

“We’re confident that we do banking best, but we might not do infrastructure best. That’s why we work with Synthesis – to give us the agility to launch new products faster.”

Synthesis Director of Cloud Services Darryl Govender said, “Synthesis has seen many other businesses prioritize the cloud for similar reasons.”

“Lots of customers are migrating to the cloud because they need agility to reach their key business goals,” said Govender.

“Launching products faster is a great example of this. The focus is on keeping customers happy.”

Skills shortage

An attendee from the insurance industry noted that cloud skills are in short supply locally, and working with Synthesis helps close the gap.

Synthesis has a deep pool of technical knowledge that it can offer to its partners on demand.

“Synthesis helps bring the supplementary skills and talent when we need it for important projects,” said the attendee.

3-phase cloud migration approach

AWS Migration Business Development Lead for EMEA, Ashwani Kumar, continued the conversation by stating that with cloud migration, a three-phase approach is best.

This approach consists of:

1. Assess – define the business case.

2. Mobilise – set the foundation right – plan, find quick wins and run proof-of-concepts (POCs).

3. Migrate and Modernise – migrate, optimise and modernise workloads at scale.

According to Kumar, it’s also important to align cloud strategy with business goals to ensure alignment with stakeholders and not run cloud migration programmes just as IT projects. He also highlighted that many businesses often jump straight to the third step when starting their migration, even though they’re not prepared for it, and the three-phase process must be kept in mind at all times.

“We find the businesses that are most successful initially seek out quick wins, and then scale over time.”

Focused on innovation

Synthesis Managing Director Michael Shapiro closed the event by highlighting that AWS stands alone when it comes to supporting innovation.

“We chose to specialise in AWS services because we have innovation built into our DNA, and AWS is the best platform for that,” said Shapiro.

Shapiro also said that, “AWS doesn’t only support sustained innovation – improving existing systems and technologies – but also disruptive innovation, which involves bringing completely new ideas to the market.”

“If your business isn’t thinking about using technology in new and exciting ways, it may become obsolete,” concluded Shapiro.

Looking to start your migration journey?

Synthesis is offering a detailed cloud business case assessment with no financial obligation. In just a month, they will write your cloud business case for you.

You will learn what benefits you can expect from the cloud – with real, quantifiable metrics to build your business case.

Click here to get your cloud business case written by Synthesis for free