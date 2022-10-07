Be cyber smart with Microsoft and MIE

If you are a business owner or any other user on the web, you should take action to ensure that you are cyber secure.

Just as anti-malware and anti-virus protections are vital for preventing malicious attacks on your system, it is equally important to gain the knowledge and skills to identify possible cyber threats before they happen.

This is because cyber-attacks are now one of the most pressing issues for both large and small-scale businesses.

As cyberattacks continuously evolve and expand, so should your knowledge of cybersecurity – and this is why MIE offers a range of Microsoft cybersecurity courses to enable your team to be proactive and vigilant.

Cybersecurity is not optional

64% of companies worldwide have experienced at least one form of cyberattack.

Email is responsible for around 94% of all malware, with 6.4 billion fake emails sent daily.

Digital job growth is projected to increase by 149 million net new jobs between 2020 and 2025.

6 million of these new jobs will be in cybersecurity.

In 2021–2022 the growth forecast for the cybersecurity specialty is 405%.

Microsoft Security Certifications at MIE

People who work in cybersecurity tend to have good instincts and attention to detail.

Communication and problem-solving skills are vital in this regard, while technology is also important when trying to decrease your cybersecurity risks.

At MIE we can assist you with all your cybersecurity training needs to prioritize the best cyber practices and ensure that your employees are equipped with the right training and knowledge to identify and protect your company’s data from possible cyber threats.

MIE provides the following courses:

Security, Compliance, and Identity Fundamentals

This course provides foundational level knowledge on security, compliance, and identity concepts and related cloud-based Microsoft solutions.

Microsoft Security Operations Analyst

Learn how to investigate, respond to, and hunt for threats using Microsoft Sentinel, Microsoft Defender for Cloud, and Microsoft 365 Defender.

In this course, you will learn how to mitigate cyber threats using these technologies.

Specifically, you will configure and use Microsoft Sentinel as well as utilize Kusto Query Language (KQL) to perform detection, analysis, and reporting.

Microsoft Identity and Access Administrator

The Microsoft Identity and Access Administrator course explores how to design, implement, and operate an organization’s identity and access management systems by using Azure AD.

Learn to manage tasks such as providing secure authentication and authorization access to enterprise applications.

You will also learn to provide seamless experiences and self-service management capabilities for all users.

Finally, learn to create adaptive access and governance of your identity and access management solutions ensuring you can troubleshoot, monitor, and report on your environment.

Microsoft Information Protection Administrator

Learn how to protect the information in your Microsoft 365 deployment.

This course focuses on data governance and information protection within your organization.

The course covers the implementation of data loss prevention policies, sensitive information types, sensitivity labels, data retention policies and Microsoft Purview message encryption among other related topics.

Obtain your Microsoft Security Certifications at MIE