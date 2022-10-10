Hisense HP100 Party Rocker speaker – Next-generation audio quality

The Hisense HP100 Party Rocker speaker, which provides next-generation audio quality, launches in South Africa on 10 October.

Hisense’s latest “party starter” uses a modern design with a smooth black finish and coloured light panels around its four speakers to provide a fashionable and eye-catching look.

The HP100 then sounds as good as it looks and is the ultimate speaker for high-quality, on-the-go listening with your friends.

Quality listening and features

The HP100’s excellent audio quality is possible thanks to the speaker’s impressive technical capabilities – headlined by two potent 5.25-inch subwoofers.

This powerful hardware allows the Party Rocker to support various cool features – including a Karaoke mode, an Extra Bass mode, and a DJ mode.

There are also specific modes for rock and pop music, while the vocal fader feature lets you choose how loud the vocals are on songs when compared to the rest of your stereo audio.

This ensures that all of your music – regardless of genre – will sound like a live performance.

Brilliant technical support

This high-end audio performance will run for up to 15 hours without needing to be plugged in, thanks to the HP100’s impressive battery.

The battery can be charged from 0-100% in just three hours and supports various charge types – including wired charging and car charging.

When you take into account that the HP100 is IPX4 water resistant, too, it is clear this is the ultimate speaker to take on any adventure – such as camping trips, beach bashes, and remote getaways.

No matter where you’re using the HP100, you’ll have no problems connecting your devices to it, either. Hisense has included multiple connectivity options, ranging from Bluetooth to USB and aux ports.

What makes the HP100 even more unique is that you can connect your electric guitar to it and use it as an amplifier.

Hisense has gone above and beyond to create the ultimate speaker with the HP100 Party Rocker