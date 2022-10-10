You’ve never seen anything like this Stellenbosch private residence, with units selling from R1,55mil

The future of student living is here.

Welcome to The One, Stellenbosch. An iconic fully-managed student development with 508 luxury units complemented by an array of never before seen amenities designed around the common goal of facilitating academic excellence. The One sets a new standard for student accommodation on the African continent.

Aimed at creating a safe, supportive and engaging environment to allow students to thrive during their tertiary education, it’s located only 750 metres from the prestigious Stellenbosch University and is the result of more than five years of careful research and planning.

It represents a best-in-class offering developed in collaboration with both property development and academic industry leaders.

The group is backed by leading South African residential and commercial property investors and developers including: Buffet Investments, KLT, Hackprop, Johan Van Der Merwe, and Yieldex, who have between them, have delivered a magnitude of successful residential and hotel opportunities in South Africa and abroad over the past 15 years.

Academic Excellence

At the heart of this purpose-built student development is an environment that supports both private and collaborative studying. This is facilitated through communal features such as an expansive study centre fitted with solo study pods, multi-purpose boardrooms for group work, meeting and conference spaces, as well as print and copy facilities.

As a residential college (a private residence aligned with the academic and support functions of the university) The One has been designed in consultation with top academic experts at Stellenbosch University (SU) and also relies on an academic advisory board which specifically helps guide staff, student leaders and students in creating a culture of fellowship and support.

The One will be included in the cluster system, within which, much of the SU wellbeing programmes; leadership training; mentoring programmes and social events take place.

Setting the new precedent

The One has been specifically designed with both the inside and outside-the-classroom needs of learners in mind. From social spaces that include a courtyard, resort-style swimming pool, woodfire braai areas and covered outdoor lounge, to amenities such as a study centre, outdoor workspaces and high-speed Wi-Fi throughout.

There’s also a restaurant, coffee shop, cinema, egaming room and convenience store, demonstrating how every lifestyle need has been considered.

The One goes above and beyond the set of features you’d come to expect to find in student accommodation including: On-site management with highly trained staffing complement, high-tech biometric access control, 24hr security & CCTV surveillance, concierge, and a dedicated campus shuttle service.

Standout features include:

Resort-style swimming pool

Woodfire braai areas & firepit

Outdoor undercover lounge

Restaurant & coffee shop

Convenience store

Study centre

World-class fitness centre

Cinema room

eGaming room

Themed professional kitchens on every floor

Backup power for all common areas

High-speed Wi-Fi throughout

Secure car, motorbike & bicycle parking

Investing in a high demand, resilient asset class

The One makes for a smart investment opportunity courtesy of a variety of factors:

Secure your unit on launch and receive a R200 000 discount

Scarcity of premium and well-rounded student accommodation in Stellenbosch

High rental demand area

Potential for high capital growth

Unrivaled in-house amenities and facilities

Desirable location only 750m from Stellenbosch University

Competitively priced units

13Sex Tax Incentives

Security & peace of mind for parents

Student accommodation near this calibre is typically only to let in Stellenbosch

Seamless systems & world-class security

Essential to an environment where learning can take precedence, is peace-of-mind. As such, The One will provide state of the art security and management systems to support such an experience.

On-site management and highly trained staff will implement security measures around the clock that include strict access control via a 24-hour concierge, biometric access and CCTV camera surveillance, dedicated delivery points & storage, while students will have access to the ease and safety offered by a campus shuttle service.

Design Excellence

The One is designed by prolific architecture firm Boogertman & Partners and raises the bar on what students, parents and investors can expect from purpose-built student accommodation. Units have been ergonomically crafted with a view to enhancing the student experience and offering a productive and comfortable lifestyle.

All units feature a kitchenette, bathroom, study desk, open plan lounge and bedroom, with premium fittings and fixtures. Additionally, the unique configuration of the development creates a variety of layouts to suit different needs.

What investors need to know

Sales for The One launch online at 12pm on 26 October 2022 and estimated completion is set for November 2024, ready for the 2025 student intake. Unit types range from one-bed studios to three-bedroom units, and range in size 23m2 to 150m2. Prices start at R1,55million. Single and tandem parking bays are available for purchase.

Visit www.the-one.co.za

Click here to view the development or contact an agent directly here.

What investors need to know: