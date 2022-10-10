Hands-on with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 – A versatile flagship

Samsung recently gave MyBroadband the chance to review its latest foldable smartphone – the Galaxy Z Flip4.

It features Samsung’s most robust hinge and an improved bending display which provide a versatile user experience.

Our model was a stunning Bora Purple, and the Flip4 is also available in Blue, Graphite, and Pink Gold.

The foldable experience

When your Samsung Galaxy Z Flip4 is closed, you have a compact smartphone with a neat 1.9-inch display that lets you see your notifications, control your music, take photos, and much more.

It can be partially unfolded to a 90-degree angle like a laptop, so you can place it on any surface with the camera facing you, which is great for video calls and selfies.

Unfolding the Flip4 the rest of the way reveals the stunning 120Hz, 6.7-inch FHD+ display in its full glory.

Performance and camera

Powering this display is a flagship 4nm processor that combines with 8GB RAM to ensure consistently smooth performance.

This processor also powers an impressive camera system that comprises two rear-facing 12MP cameras – one wide and one ultrawide – and a 10MP front-facing camera.

This camera allows for excellent photography even at night, and your photos and videos can then be stored on the Galaxy Z Flip4’s impressive 256GB storage.

Watch our review below to learn more about this incredible foldable smartphone from Samsung.