Reasons why iStore is the best place to get Your new iPhone

iStore always offers unique benefits for iPhone customers that your cannot get anywhere else. iStore aims for the best iPhone experience by giving you access to many options, services and ultimate value under one roof.

Get a new iPhone every year

You can now trade in and upgrade your Telkom iPhone contract annually at iStore. Don’t need to wait 2 years to get the latest iPhone, you can get a new iPhone every year.

Choose a new iPhone every 12 months and pick one of the latest great value Telkom contract deals at iStore.

You don’t need to go anywhere else to upgrade your iPhone

At iStore, the “Everything iPhone Under One Roof” store, it’s easier than ever to upgrade your iPhone to the latest model. No matter where you originally signed up for your personal or business contract, you can get your upgrade on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom.

Trained experts, who are as passionate about the amazing features and benefits of iPhone as you are, will help you evaluate the options and make the best choice.

There’s no need to go anywhere but the home of iPhone!

You can save thousands by trading in and trading up to a new iPhone

If your current iPhone is in good-to-great condition, you can get up to R20 000 cash back if you trade in and upgrade to a new cellular contract at any iStore.

All you have to is bring your iPhone in for valuation and you’ll be rewarded with the best in market trade in value.

You’ll get extra peace of mind for free with an iCare Plus Extended Warranty

Why should you care about iCare?

Two reasons: firstly, it’s an extended two-year warranty that includes a screen replacement, and best of all, it won’t cost you a cent when you upgrade to a new iPhone at iStore.

iCare Plus is valued at R1,999, and your won’t get it anywhere else but iStore.

You can upgrade your iPhone from the comfort of home

If you’d prefer to keep your social distance while upgrading your iPhone, iStore makes it click-and-easy with an online upgrade service.

No matter where you originally signed up for your contract, you can apply for your upgrade on Vodacom, MTN, or Telkom, just by visiting our website.

You’ll enjoy free same-day courier delivery of your iPhone, straight from iStore to your doorstep, once your deal goes through.

You’ll get free expert technical support and training on iPhone

Ease of use is one of the great joys of owning an iPhone. But if you ever need support or have a technical question or issue, iStore’s trained technicians will be happy to help you out — at no cost at all.

Why would you go anywhere else to get your new iPhone, when iStore has so many benefits for iPhone customers not available anywhere else.