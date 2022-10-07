DStv’s Uncapped Fibre Internet bundle adds MORE value

Consumer needs have evolved far beyond consuming content.

Trends reveal that they are actively engaging on multiple platforms daily to access information and stay in touch with the world.

According to the Digital Quality of Life Index 2021, South Africa is ranked 68th out of 110 countries.

This is based on parameters such as electronic infrastructure, internet quality, and affordability.

Despite being the highest ranked of its African counterparts, it’s clear that there is still a long way to go in bridging South Africa’s digital divide.

DStv has embraced this yawning gap, between demand and access, to give its customers more of their favourite content in a new strategic value-add.

The value in DStv’s Internet via fibre offering

Fibre by DStv Internet gives customers an uncapped fibre connection, access to more streaming, and more entertainment.

By streamlining processes, DStv has ensured that customers and their households are connected to the internet in one all-inclusive package.

DStv Internet via fibre currently houses two products; one that bundles the DStv Compact bouquet and another that offers the top-end Premium bouquet:

Aggressively priced at R699/month, the first fibre bundle offers 25Mbps/10Mbps uncapped fibre and a router, with a DStv Streama TV box and a DStv Compact subscription.

The second fibre bundle also offers 25Mbps/10Mbps uncapped fibre and a router, including a DStv Streama box and DStv Premium for R999/month.

In both instances, consumers who supply their own decoder get satellite TV included at the same price. Customers are also restricted to a 24-month contract.

How to get connected

New customers can access DStv Internet via fibre by visiting the DStv website and following a simple 3-step process.

1 – Order Online

Prospective customers can check for fibre coverage in their respective areas, select a Fibre deal and complete their order online.

2 – Delivery & Installation

Once the order is complete, DStv technicians will deliver the hardware and book a date for installation.

3 – Connection

Users enjoy uncapped internet connection and endless entertainment with DStv.

DStv’s Streama as a standalone offering

The Streama is a digital media player/TV Box. It delivers content from DStv and other streaming services through any reliable internet connection.

It requires a once-off payment of R1299 or R54 over 24 months.

It is open for anyone to enjoy, ultimately granting users access to a wider world of entertainment.

Unlike the DStv Internet via fibre offering, the DStv Streama does not require fibre installation.

It is a plug-and-play process that effectively turns the viewer’s existing TV into a smart TV.

Users can stream from a variety of ready-loaded apps including DStv, Showmax, Netflix, Prime Video, YouTube, and YouTube kids.

A DStv subscription is only required to access DStv’s offering.

Click here to see more of what DStv is offering with DStv Streama.