RSAWEB wins Best Internet Service Provider award two years in a row

RSAWEB has scooped the coveted Best Internet Service Provider (ISP) award as voted by over a million listeners in the KFM Best of the Cape awards for the second year in a row.

Winning this award back-to-back in the highly competitive South African ISP landscape is truly a remarkable achievement.

“It’s an absolute honour to win this award again through our incredible customers’ votes. Thank you so very much for recognising RSAWEB as the best ISP,” said Rudy van Staden, CEO of RSAWEB.

Van Staden added: “We’re extremely humbled by this accolade, as providing every customer an exceptional online experience lies at the heart of what we do at RSAWEB.”

“The back-to-back nomination in the Best ISP category was an immense privilege but winning the award twice in a row is truly a testament to all the incredible work put in each day by our dedicated staff.”

Given RSAWEB’s position as a fast-growing, customer-centric ISP, it comes as no surprise that they are South Africa’s best-rated ISP on Google with a 4.7/5-star rating obtained through thousands of independent customer reviews.

RSAWEB’s other accolades include being ranked No.1 on the Netflix speed index and consistently ranked in the top two ISPs on MyBroadband.

Since their establishment in 2001, RSAWEB has become a trusted brand in the South African technology industry by offering reliable technology solutions and internet connectivity to businesses and home consumers alike.

Providing an exceptional customer experience is at the core of RSAWEB’s DNA as they ensure their customers stay connected and have nothing but the best online experience in South Africa.

“Winning the Best ISP award motivates us to work even harder as we continue on our mission to connect all South African households and businesses with affordable, reliable internet whilst never compromising on customer experience,” van Staden concluded.

By being voted the best ISP for two years running, RSAWEB has proven that anything is possible through commitment and a passion for what one does.

Follow RSAWEB on their journey as they continue to deliver an exceptional customer experience across South Africa.