Why your business needs an always-on brand campaign

South African businesses need to run always-on brand campaigns if they want to ensure their brand is top of mind at all times.

In the South African ICT sector, there is no better place to do this than MyBroadband.

MyBroadband is South Africa’s largest and most influential ICT publication, and is read by CEOs, CTOs, CIOs, business owners, and IT managers every day.

These individuals are highly influential in the companies they work for and are responsible for a range of strategic and purchasing decisions.

This makes MyBroadband the perfect place to position your brand as a leader in the market.

Grow trust

MyBroadband’s value proposition is further enhanced when you add in the fact that advertising on established news sites increases trust in your brand.

As detailed in an IAB study, advertising on news sites results in the following:

Consumer trust brands advertising on their preferred news sites.

Brands that advertise on news sites are more likely to see positive increases in consumer perception.

Consumers are more likely to consider making a purchase after seeing a brand’s advertisement on a news site.

MyBroadband makes it easy for your company to run an always-on brand campaign and reach its influential audience.

MyBroadband’s marketing team takes care of all aspects of a campaign – including targeting, performance optimisation, and reporting – and we guarantee excellent results.

To see what we can do for your company, contact MyBroadband’s advertising team.