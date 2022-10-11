Improve LTE and 5G throughput with the Poynting EPNT-4 antenna enclosure

Poynting is proud to introduce its new self-contained omni-directional LTE and 5G enclosure that integrates both antenna and your 4×4 router within a stylish outdoor enclosure.

The enclosure can accommodate routers up to the size of 140 mm x 120 mm x 50 mm and all routers that fit within these dimensions will experience negligible cable losses between the antennas and the router.

When you buy the EPNT-4 antenna, you get the following benefits:

Reduced cable losses.

Higher throughput.

A cleaner installation.

4×4 MIMO for improved equipment performance.

Exceptional performance across the whole band, which is excellent for carrier aggregation.

A futureproof 5G antenna enclosure that is ideal for FWA installations.

Ultra-wideband connectivity that covers bands ranging from 617 to 7,200 MHz.

This impressive ultra-wideband connectivity capability supports connectivity to LTE and 5G bands that range from 617 to 4,200MHz.

You also get support for band 71 from 617 to 698MHz, the CBRS band from 3.5 to 4.2GHz, and dual-band Wi-Fi antennas that support both 2.4GHz and 5-7.2GHz frequencies.

Endless use cases

The EPNT-4 is designed for commercial, industrial, residential, and urban applications, as well as effectively any situation that requires reliable LTE and 5G reception.

It is also ideal for Fixed Wireless Access (FWA) installations where an outdoor antenna is required for housing CPE electronics in one easy deploy solution.

The EPNT-4 can be used in almost any industrial setting – including:

Marine applications such as ferries, private yachts, and towing vessels.

Smart environmental systems, water systems, and other M2M and IoT utility provision.

Farming and agricultural M2M and IoT systems.

Oil and Gas communication systems.

This enclosure complies with the relevant CE and RoHS standards, which are detailed in Poynting’s technical sheets.

The enclosure is rated for temperatures from -40°C to +80°C and will survive winds of up to 220 km/h, with an impact resistance of IK10.

Email us at [email protected] for more information on the EPNT-4 antenna.