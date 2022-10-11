Get your mobile app developed by experts

Codehesion is the perfect company to take care of all your app development needs as it is South Africa’s premier mobile app development firm.

It specialises in producing world-class apps for Android and iOS that suit your business’s unique requirements.

Founded in 2017 by software architect and computer engineer Hector Beyers, Codehesion only employs highly skilled software engineers, computer scientists, and project managers who are experts in mobile app development.

This provides Codehesion with a competitive edge as its experts can build apps and run app development projects faster and with better results.

This expertise extends across all categories of app development, including Project Management, Front-End Development, Back-End Development, Testing, and Deployment and Maintenance.

Codehesion will also work with your company to form a development plan that suits your objectives, allowing you to:

Use Codehesion to run an entire app development project.

Use Codehesion’s experts for specific app development requirements.

Free consultation

Codehesion offers a free consultation to prospective clients to guide them on how it can take care of their mobile app development needs.

This allows Codehesion to assess the scope of work, the predicted timelines, and the expected costs of your project.

After the development work is complete, companies have the option to support finished apps themselves or use Codehesion on a retainer.

If you choose to maintain your own app, Codehesion provides training on how to perform this maintenance effectively.

Beyers invites companies to contact them for a risk-free consultation – Contact Codehesion here.